2020 October 19 13:58

Project on construction of fish terminal “Udarnik” registered as second resident of Arctic Capital PDA

NOREBO’s project on construction of fish terminal “Udarnik” at the Minkino settlement of the Kola District has been registered as the second resident of the Arctic Capital PDA, Information Policy Ministry of the Murmansk Region cites Andrey Chibis, Murmansk Region Governor, as saying at the dedicated briefing.

The Udarnik project foresees the construction of a reefer terminal for fishing companies with a complete range of services on handling of fishing ships and delivery of fish products to the local and foreign markets. The project is to generate 223 jobs.

“We will actually have a new fish port with a comprehensive infrastructure for fish processing. The number of residents is growing and they create new jobs and high-tech manufactures in the region. The work on development of the Murmansk Region’s economic base is being actively conducted by the regional government supported by the federal center despite the pandemic and other challenges”, said the Governor.

According to Andrey Chibis, 34 companies out of 49 applicants for the Arctic Capital PDA residency are registered in the Murmansk Region.

The Governor also reminded about the federal support for the infrastructure development recently provided to four other projects beyond the polar circle. The total amount of subsidies exceeds RUB 8 billion with total investments estimated at over RUB 100 billion. Some 2,000 jobs will be generated under those projects.

