2020 October 19 13:17

Ukraine's January-September 2020 coal imports down 15%

In January-September 2020, Ukraine's coal imports fell to 12.7 mio t (-2.2 mio t or -15% y-o-y), the coal industry’s leading analytical agency CAA told IAA PortNews. Lowering activity of local coal-fired power plants amid Covid-19 sapped energy demand and decreased imported volumes of material. In January-September 2020, Ukraine received 60% of its coal imports from Russia, 30% from the US, 7% from Kazakhstan, while other countries supplied the remaining 3%.



In September 2020, Ukraine's coal reserves dropped to 2.9 mio t (-3% compared to August 2020). In 2019, Ukraine imported 21.0 mio t of coal, including anthracite (-1.4% y-o-y).



On May 05, 2020, Ukraine introduced 65% duty on coal imports from Russia. The duty was not imposed on imports of anthracite and coking coal, the two types of coal that Ukraine facing shortage.