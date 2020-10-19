2020 October 19 12:33

TransContainer increased container transportation volumes by 15.1% YoY

In spite of the recession in economy caused by the pandemic restrictions PJSC TransContainer has increased container transportation volumes by 15.1% year-on-year. The Company says its revenue for nine months of 2020 was up 15.1% year-on -year to RUB 71,738 million. PJSC TransContainer, the leading intermodal container transportation company in Russia has provided these data together with the release of its financial report for nine months of 2020 in accordance with the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS)

The Company’s revenue for the third quarter of 2020 increased to RUB 27,401 million, up 15.0% with respect to the second quarter of 2020.

The Company’s net profit for the reported period reached to RUB 10,875 million, up 4.3% year-on-year.

As of 30 September 2020 the Company’s assets stood at RUB 89,631 million, while net assets reached RUB 55,662 million, up 24.3% from 31 of December, 2019.