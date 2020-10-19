2020 October 19 12:04

Port of Oakland names Acting Communications Director

The Port of Oakland named Robert Bernardo its Acting Communications Director beginning Nov. 10. Mr. Bernardo, the Port’s Media/Public Relations Manager, replaces Communications Director Mike Zampa who retires next month, the company said in its release.

Mr. Bernardo will manage a three-person staff responsible for internal, external and executive communications, the Port said. He is an 18-year veteran of the Port who joined in 2002 as a community relations officer. He formerly worked in hi-tech public relations.



Mr. Zampa retires after six years at the Port and 47 years in communications management.

