2020 October 18 15:58

JAXPORT now offers expanded service to the West Coast of South America through ONE

Shippers using the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) now have access to a new container service to the West Coast of South America through Ocean Network Express (ONE). The container carrier has added Rodman, Panama, as a new port of call on its EC1 U.S. East Coast Service, connecting JAXPORT’s TraPac Container Terminal at Dames Point to eight new destinations on the West Coast of South America.



The addition of a Rodman port call provides connections from Jacksonville to Guayaquil, Ecuador; Paita and Callao, in Peru; Buenaventura, Colombia; and Puerto Angamos, Lirquén, San Antonio and Coronel, in Chile.



ONE’s EC1 service also offers direct container service from Jacksonville to Tokyo and Kobe, in Japan; Busan, South Korea; Xiamen, Yantian, and Hong Kong, in China; and Kaohsiung, Taiwan.



“We continue to work with our ocean carrier partners to expand service offerings from Jacksonville,” said JAXPORT Director of Trade Development and Rail Lisa Wheldon. “This service further connects Northeast Florida exporters, including the area’s robust forest products sector, to an important and growing segment of the global economy.”



JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port by volume and the nation’s second-busiest vehicle handling port. Jacksonville offers worldwide cargo service to 140 ports in more than 70 countries, including direct service to Asia, Europe, Africa, South America, the Caribbean, and other key markets.