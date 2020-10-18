  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 18 15:58

    JAXPORT now offers expanded service to the West Coast of South America through ONE

    Shippers using the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) now have access to a new container service to the West Coast of South America through Ocean Network Express (ONE). The container carrier has added Rodman, Panama, as a new port of call on its EC1 U.S. East Coast Service, connecting JAXPORT’s TraPac Container Terminal at Dames Point to eight new destinations on the West Coast of South America.

    The addition of a Rodman port call provides connections from Jacksonville to Guayaquil, Ecuador; Paita and Callao, in Peru; Buenaventura, Colombia; and Puerto Angamos, Lirquén, San Antonio and Coronel, in Chile.

    ONE’s EC1 service also offers direct container service from Jacksonville to Tokyo and Kobe, in Japan; Busan, South Korea; Xiamen, Yantian, and Hong Kong, in China; and Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

    “We continue to work with our ocean carrier partners to expand service offerings from Jacksonville,” said JAXPORT Director of Trade Development and Rail Lisa Wheldon. “This service further connects Northeast Florida exporters, including the area’s robust forest products sector, to an important and growing segment of the global economy.”

    JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port by volume and the nation’s second-busiest vehicle handling port. Jacksonville offers worldwide cargo service to 140 ports in more than 70 countries, including direct service to Asia, Europe, Africa, South America, the Caribbean, and other key markets.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 18

16:05 Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM enable Maldives fisheries sustainability with Fleet One
15:58 JAXPORT now offers expanded service to the West Coast of South America through ONE
14:11 Nordic American Tankers says full financing of Suezmax duo is in place
13:14 Bright outlook at Gibdock as bookings remain solid
12:27 Supply contracts signed for main equipment for Squadron 2020 project
11:09 Port of Gdansk inks LoI with Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

2020 October 17

12:54 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
11:51 CMA CGM extends PSS from Asia to North Europe
10:42 THE Alliance announces updated service adjustments for November 2020
09:34 The largest LNG-powered container ship ever built features Wärtsilä solutions
08:37 CMA CGM and MSC share information through the blockchain-based data platform TradeLens

2020 October 16

18:43 Taiwanese dredging project awarded to Van Oord
18:33 Yair Seroussi appointed as ZIM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors
18:00 Сargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 9M'2020 increased by 40% YoY
17:36 Krylov Center scientists developed 6.5 MW electric propulsion/steering unit
15:59 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
15:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
14:37 Throughput of port Vyborg in 9M’2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y
14:14 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of an Ultramax vessel
13:55 Oboronlogistics completes summer navigation 2020 with cargo delivery to Tiksi
13:13 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
12:51 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
12:49 Damen hands over MV Swift to Windermere Lake Cruises
12:34 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 9M’2020 decreased by 1% Y-o-Y
12:12 CMA CGM to launch BRAZEX 2 service, a new milestone for CMA CGM in Latin America
12:06 Belgian and Dutch inland ports plan to establish a single shore-based power system
11:51 Bunker prices started decreasing in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:33 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg fell by 2% in 9M’2020
11:12 PrimeServ upgrade delivers massive emission and fuel savings to Norwegian trawler
10:58 Global Ports' 9M 2020 consolidated marine container throughput increased by 7.1%
10:14 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 9M’2020 fell by 3.2%
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct.16
09:36 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 9M’2020 climbed by 3% YoY
09:19 Oil prices go down amid concerns over commodity excess
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of October 15

2020 October 15

18:05 IBC and MARPOL Annex II changes require preparations ahead of 1 January 2021
17:35 Hygo firms agreement with Pará state distribution company to use the Barcarena Terminal to supply the regional demand for cleaner fuels
17:05 Equinor collaborates with Microsoft on Northern Lights carbon capture and storage value chain
16:35 NYK participates in discussions on reducing ship emissions to zero
16:32 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam lays keels for two new vessels for Belgian fishing fleet
16:05 Tradebe Port Services acquires the provider of chemicals storage tanks in the Seaport of Hamburg
15:34 Port of Oakland has best September ever for import volume
15:13 VOLGOTRANS embarks on implementation of its Greenship project
15:04 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 13.3% in September 2020
14:52 Port of Zeebrugge posts results for Q3 2020
14:18 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
13:57 Tallink takes Finnish travellers from Helsinki to Aland in December
13:12 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:05 Stena Line expands in the Baltic Sea
12:50 CPV activists occupied office of newly appointed CPV General Director (video)
12:31 The Prax Group acquires Total Oil Terminal in the port of Zeebrugge
12:16 Rotterdam presents ambitious shore-based power strategy for sea-going vessels
11:24 IAPH and GreenVoyage2050 Project sign partnership to strengthen cooperation between ships and ports on reduction of GHG emissions
11:23 Thuraya’s new tracking and monitoring service set to boost safety and efficiency on fishing vessels
10:57 PGNiG joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
10:38 Global Energy Ventures announces development of world first compressed hydrogen ship to export ‘zero carbon’ energy
10:06 MRTS to conduct maintenance dredging in Sabetta port this year
09:48 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’20 fell by 4%
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 15
09:19 Oil prices rise in response to reduction of reserves