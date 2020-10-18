  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 18 12:27

    Supply contracts signed for main equipment for Squadron 2020 project

    Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) says it has entered into three major supply contracts for the main equipment of Pohjanmaa Class multi-purpose corvettes commissioned by the Finnish Defence Forces. The main equipment will be purchased from leading global suppliers whose systems have been developed specifically for combat vessels. The contracts are worth over EUR 100 million in total.

    The most crucial contracts for the supply of critical main equipment with long delivery times were signed during spring and summer in highly unusual circumstances. The coronavirus pandemic has posed significant challenges to numerous businesses, including the Squadron 2020 project.

    – During these challenging times, we have had to develop new ways of working, also regarding the negotiations, which have demanded tenacity and patience from all parties involved. We are very pleased that the contracts for the most vital and time-sensitive equipment procurements for the Finnish Defence Forces’ Squadron 2020 project have now been signed. This is a considerable achievement, especially seeing as many shipyards and businesses have unfortunately had to close down completely, says Jyrki Heinimaa, President and CEO of Rauma Marine Constructions.

    The most important machinery equipment in the multi-purpose corvettes are the gas turbine, the electric drive system along with the gear system that connects them to the propeller shafts, and the main diesel generators. The electric drive system and the gear system, which is critical to performance and technically challenging, will be supplied by the German company RENK AG. The company has decades of experience in delivering gear systems for combat vessels to nations around the globe.

    The gas turbines will be supplied by General Electric. The LM2500 gas turbine is the world’s most commonly used gas turbine in naval ships. The Finnish Defence Forces will be the 39th navy in the world to adopt this turbine model.

    The electrical power will be supplied by extremely quiet 12V 175D diesel generators from MAN Energy Solutions SE.

    Several important factors were considered when selecting suppliers. These include the power/weight ratio of the engines and gear systems, reduced underwater noise, and warfighting vulnerability, which all play into the operative performance of the vessel. All systems also meet the demands of northern winter and ice-going conditions that are exceptional for warships. The engine and propulsion solution of the Squadron 2020 vessels is a so-called CODELAG (Combined Diesel Electric and Gas) system with two propeller shaft lines. When the ship travels at lower speeds, the vessel is driven by electrical engines, which connect to the gear and are powered by the diesel generators. At higher speeds and in heavy ice conditions, a high-power gas turbine is connected to the gear.

    The systems and suppliers that were selected meet the criteria of national security of supply with which the vessels must comply. The vessels will be serviced in Finland throughout their lifecycle.

Другие новости по темам: Rauma Marine Constructions  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 18

16:05 Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM enable Maldives fisheries sustainability with Fleet One
15:58 JAXPORT now offers expanded service to the West Coast of South America through ONE
14:11 Nordic American Tankers says full financing of Suezmax duo is in place
13:14 Bright outlook at Gibdock as bookings remain solid
12:27 Supply contracts signed for main equipment for Squadron 2020 project
11:09 Port of Gdansk inks LoI with Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

2020 October 17

12:54 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
11:51 CMA CGM extends PSS from Asia to North Europe
10:42 THE Alliance announces updated service adjustments for November 2020
09:34 The largest LNG-powered container ship ever built features Wärtsilä solutions
08:37 CMA CGM and MSC share information through the blockchain-based data platform TradeLens

2020 October 16

18:43 Taiwanese dredging project awarded to Van Oord
18:33 Yair Seroussi appointed as ZIM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors
18:00 Сargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 9M'2020 increased by 40% YoY
17:36 Krylov Center scientists developed 6.5 MW electric propulsion/steering unit
15:59 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
15:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
14:37 Throughput of port Vyborg in 9M’2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y
14:14 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of an Ultramax vessel
13:55 Oboronlogistics completes summer navigation 2020 with cargo delivery to Tiksi
13:13 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
12:51 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
12:49 Damen hands over MV Swift to Windermere Lake Cruises
12:34 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 9M’2020 decreased by 1% Y-o-Y
12:12 CMA CGM to launch BRAZEX 2 service, a new milestone for CMA CGM in Latin America
12:06 Belgian and Dutch inland ports plan to establish a single shore-based power system
11:51 Bunker prices started decreasing in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:33 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg fell by 2% in 9M’2020
11:12 PrimeServ upgrade delivers massive emission and fuel savings to Norwegian trawler
10:58 Global Ports' 9M 2020 consolidated marine container throughput increased by 7.1%
10:14 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 9M’2020 fell by 3.2%
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct.16
09:36 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 9M’2020 climbed by 3% YoY
09:19 Oil prices go down amid concerns over commodity excess
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of October 15

2020 October 15

18:05 IBC and MARPOL Annex II changes require preparations ahead of 1 January 2021
17:35 Hygo firms agreement with Pará state distribution company to use the Barcarena Terminal to supply the regional demand for cleaner fuels
17:05 Equinor collaborates with Microsoft on Northern Lights carbon capture and storage value chain
16:35 NYK participates in discussions on reducing ship emissions to zero
16:32 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam lays keels for two new vessels for Belgian fishing fleet
16:05 Tradebe Port Services acquires the provider of chemicals storage tanks in the Seaport of Hamburg
15:34 Port of Oakland has best September ever for import volume
15:13 VOLGOTRANS embarks on implementation of its Greenship project
15:04 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 13.3% in September 2020
14:52 Port of Zeebrugge posts results for Q3 2020
14:18 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
13:57 Tallink takes Finnish travellers from Helsinki to Aland in December
13:12 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:05 Stena Line expands in the Baltic Sea
12:50 CPV activists occupied office of newly appointed CPV General Director (video)
12:31 The Prax Group acquires Total Oil Terminal in the port of Zeebrugge
12:16 Rotterdam presents ambitious shore-based power strategy for sea-going vessels
11:24 IAPH and GreenVoyage2050 Project sign partnership to strengthen cooperation between ships and ports on reduction of GHG emissions
11:23 Thuraya’s new tracking and monitoring service set to boost safety and efficiency on fishing vessels
10:57 PGNiG joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
10:38 Global Energy Ventures announces development of world first compressed hydrogen ship to export ‘zero carbon’ energy
10:06 MRTS to conduct maintenance dredging in Sabetta port this year
09:48 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’20 fell by 4%
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 15
09:19 Oil prices rise in response to reduction of reserves