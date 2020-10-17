2020 October 17 11:51

CMA CGM extends PSS from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM announces the extension of the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as follows as from November 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond November 30th, 2020:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Asian ports (including Japan, Southeast Asia and Bangladesh)

Destination Range: To all Northern European ports (including UK and the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)

Cargo: Dry, Paying empties

Date of application: From November 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond November 30th, 2020

Amount: USD 150 per TEU