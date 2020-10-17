2020 October 17 09:34

The largest LNG-powered container ship ever built features Wärtsilä solutions

The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the first 23,000 TEU container vessel in the world to be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) and equipped with a range of solutions from technology group Wärtsilä, has been delivered, the company said in its release.

The new flagship of CMA CGM, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is the first in a series of nine 23,000 TEU container ships. This 400 metre long sea giant is named after Jacques Saadé, the visionary entrepreneur who founded the CMA CGM Group. It was built at the CSSC Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding yard in China and was delivered to the owner on 22 September 2020. Wärtsilä received orders starting in early 2018 for the equipment supplied.

This extraordinary construction project mobilised the know-how and expertise of CMA CGM Group’s experts and their industrial partners, including Wärtsilä. In addition of its revolutionary means of propulsion, LNG is the most advanced solution when it comes to preserving air quality, the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE also features various cutting-edge technologies designed to deliver high efficiency and environmental sustainability. These include Wärtsilä’s fuel gas supply system, Wärtsilä’s Nacos Platinum integrated automation control system, the Propulsion Control system, a Sewage Treatment plant, as well as seals and bearings solutions. Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines will provide the auxiliary power for the vessel. The fuel gas supply system is fitted with Wärtsilä’s Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring (Operim) system, which utilises the latest digital technology to provide data in real-time to allow the system to operate at optimal efficiency at all times and in all weather and sea conditions.

