2020 October 17 10:42

THE Alliance announces updated service adjustments for November 2020

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of THE Alliance have been making service adjustments to better align their resources with the fluctuating demand in the global shipping market.

Asia and North Europe

FP1 will maintain weekly sailings in November

FP2 will maintain weekly sailings in November

FE2 will maintain weekly sailings in November except in Week 45

FE3 will maintain weekly sailings in November except in Week 47

FE4 is temporarily suspended. THE Alliance will continue the Extra Loader Program with sailings on Week 45 to 48 in November. Participation of the Extra Loader Program will be separately advised by respective Lines.

Asia and the Mediterranean

MD1/MD2/MD3 will maintain their weekly sailings in November, except for in the following weeks:

Week 45 – MD2, MD3 void

Week 48 – MD1 void

Transpacific – West Coast

All PSW and PNW loops will maintain their weekly sailings in November except for the following PS3 Asia-India-Asia leg:

PS3 Asia to India – Week 44, 46 void

PS3 India to Asia – Week 46, 48 void

Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals)

All USEC loops will maintain their weekly sailings in November except for in the following weeks:

EC3 – Week 45, 48 void

Asia and Middle East

AG1 will remain merged with AG3, and AG2 & AG3 will maintain all sailings in November.

Transatlantic

All Atlantic sailings will be maintained except for in the following weeks:

Week 46 – AL1, AL4 void

Week 48 – AL1 void