2020 October 17 10:42
THE Alliance announces updated service adjustments for November 2020
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of THE Alliance have been making service adjustments to better align their resources with the fluctuating demand in the global shipping market.
Asia and North Europe
FP1 will maintain weekly sailings in November
FP2 will maintain weekly sailings in November
FE2 will maintain weekly sailings in November except in Week 45
FE3 will maintain weekly sailings in November except in Week 47
FE4 is temporarily suspended. THE Alliance will continue the Extra Loader Program with sailings on Week 45 to 48 in November. Participation of the Extra Loader Program will be separately advised by respective Lines.
Asia and the Mediterranean
MD1/MD2/MD3 will maintain their weekly sailings in November, except for in the following weeks:
Week 45 – MD2, MD3 void
Week 48 – MD1 void
Transpacific – West Coast
All PSW and PNW loops will maintain their weekly sailings in November except for the following PS3 Asia-India-Asia leg:
PS3 Asia to India – Week 44, 46 void
PS3 India to Asia – Week 46, 48 void
Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals)
All USEC loops will maintain their weekly sailings in November except for in the following weeks:
EC3 – Week 45, 48 void
Asia and Middle East
AG1 will remain merged with AG3, and AG2 & AG3 will maintain all sailings in November.
Transatlantic
All Atlantic sailings will be maintained except for in the following weeks:
Week 46 – AL1, AL4 void
Week 48 – AL1 void
