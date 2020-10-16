2020 October 16 18:33

Yair Seroussi appointed as ZIM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services announced today the appointment of Mr. Yair Seroussi as ZIM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Seroussi’s nomination as a member of ZIM board, was approved in a shareholders meeting, the company said in its release. He replaces Mr. Aharon Fogel, who is stepping down after serving more than six successful years as the company’s Chairman.

Yair Seroussi brings with him vast business experience, having served in various senior positions in both the public and private sectors.

Mr. Seroussi served as Chairman of Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest bank, in 2009-2016, and was head of Morgan Stanley Israel in 1993-2009. Currently, Mr. Seroussi is, among others, Chairman of Enlight Renewable Energy, a fast-growing company which is active in 10 European markets and is listed on the TASE.