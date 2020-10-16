  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 16 17:36

    Krylov Center scientists developed 6.5 MW electric propulsion/steering unit

    It will let substitute widely used Azipod units

    As directed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, scientists of Krylov State Research Center (KSRC) have developed an electric propulsion/steering unit (EPSU) of 6.5 MW allowing to substitute widely used Azipod units manufactured by ABB, a Swiss-Swedish corporation, KSRC told IAA PortNews.

    Amid the sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU countries, supplies of foreign EPSUs needed for the majority of large ships are at risk. Propulsion/steering systems are an alternative to a conventional shaftline design and their application in global shipbuilding is rapidly expanding being driven by numerous economic and technical advantages ensured by the alternative design.

    For example, they ensure up to 15% of cargo capacity increase, safety of ships and more convenient maintenance of their power plants. Propulsion/steering systems are the best for icebreakers and ice-class ships, gas carriers and tankers, drilling ships and platforms, research ships and other types of vessels for which accurate dynamic positioning is crucial. In view of the tenfold increase of cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route within the coming five years, creation of domestic EPSUs for certain types of ships and shelf development facilities becomes a strategically significant task under state programmes for Arctic development.

    The prototype model of Russia’s first EPSU built by the order of the Ministry of Industry and Trade is fully based on technologies and components of domestic origin. The unit is designed to ensure maneuvering and all motion modes of warships and civil vessels of up to and including Arc5 class under conditions of unrestricted navigation.

    One of the key advantages of Russian EPSU over ABB’s Azipod is the combined (water/air) cooling system featuring lower weight and size.

    “Krylov State research Center is the first developer of a technology for construction of electric propulsion/steering units in our country through a wide cooperation with domestic enterprises. The work performed will let develop a range of EPSU types of various capacity within a short time”, said Oleg Petrovichev, Chief Project Designer.

    “The development of a technological chain engaging Russian manufactures lets escape the establishment of dedicated production facilities thus allowing for financial savings which was among the key tasks set by the Customer”, added Anatoly Popov, head of Special Project Management Service.

    The model of the new unit has undergone the complete range of tests in the KSRC basins including the test in its unique ice basin; the model tests completed in September confirmed the system’s design characteristics.

    “In view of uncertain requirements in respect of the future unit’s characteristics it was decided to develop a model with a maximum scope of application ensured by ice resistance of Arc5 minimum. While designing and testing in the ice basin, the model was used to simulate independent movement of a ship in a continuous field ice with thickness equivalent to 1.6 meters and movement through a canal with thickness equivalent to 2.2 meters. Arc5 requirements foresee independent movement in one-year loose-pack Arctic ice of up to 0.8 meters thick in winter-spring navigation season and up to 1.0 meter thick in summer-autumn navigation season. The newly created EPSU can have an Arctic and standard class with a maximum level of unification”, emphasized Dmitry Novikov, Deputy to the General Director for Special Projects.

    The designers believe that the requirement on local production of propulsion/steering units effective from June 1 will facilitate strengthening of domestic technologies’ position in the Russian market. The policy of sanctions pursued by the West has brought a reverse effect driven by mobilization of Russia’s administrative and scientific potential. The process has resulted in the appearance of unique technologies substantially superior to their foreign counterparts.

    The developments were initiated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.


Другие новости по темам: electric propulsion, Krylov Center, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 16

18:43 Taiwanese dredging project awarded to Van Oord
18:33 Yair Seroussi appointed as ZIM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors
18:00 Сargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 9M'2020 increased by 40% YoY
17:36 Krylov Center scientists developed 6.5 MW electric propulsion/steering unit
15:59 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
15:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
14:37 Throughput of port Vyborg in 9M’2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y
14:14 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of an Ultramax vessel
13:55 Oboronlogistics completes summer navigation 2020 with cargo delivery to Tiksi
13:13 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
12:51 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
12:49 Damen hands over MV Swift to Windermere Lake Cruises
12:34 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 9M’2020 decreased by 1% Y-o-Y
12:12 CMA CGM to launch BRAZEX 2 service, a new milestone for CMA CGM in Latin America
12:06 Belgian and Dutch inland ports plan to establish a single shore-based power system
11:51 Bunker prices started decreasing in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:33 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg fell by 2% in 9M’2020
11:12 PrimeServ upgrade delivers massive emission and fuel savings to Norwegian trawler
10:58 Global Ports' 9M 2020 consolidated marine container throughput increased by 7.1%
10:14 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 9M’2020 fell by 3.2%
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct.16
09:36 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 9M’2020 climbed by 3% YoY
09:19 Oil prices go down amid concerns over commodity excess
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of October 15

2020 October 15

18:05 IBC and MARPOL Annex II changes require preparations ahead of 1 January 2021
17:35 Hygo firms agreement with Pará state distribution company to use the Barcarena Terminal to supply the regional demand for cleaner fuels
17:05 Equinor collaborates with Microsoft on Northern Lights carbon capture and storage value chain
16:35 NYK participates in discussions on reducing ship emissions to zero
16:32 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam lays keels for two new vessels for Belgian fishing fleet
16:05 Tradebe Port Services acquires the provider of chemicals storage tanks in the Seaport of Hamburg
15:34 Port of Oakland has best September ever for import volume
15:13 VOLGOTRANS embarks on implementation of its Greenship project
15:04 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 13.3% in September 2020
14:52 Port of Zeebrugge posts results for Q3 2020
14:18 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
13:57 Tallink takes Finnish travellers from Helsinki to Aland in December
13:12 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:05 Stena Line expands in the Baltic Sea
12:50 CPV activists occupied office of newly appointed CPV General Director (video)
12:31 The Prax Group acquires Total Oil Terminal in the port of Zeebrugge
12:16 Rotterdam presents ambitious shore-based power strategy for sea-going vessels
11:24 IAPH and GreenVoyage2050 Project sign partnership to strengthen cooperation between ships and ports on reduction of GHG emissions
11:23 Thuraya’s new tracking and monitoring service set to boost safety and efficiency on fishing vessels
10:57 PGNiG joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
10:38 Global Energy Ventures announces development of world first compressed hydrogen ship to export ‘zero carbon’ energy
10:06 MRTS to conduct maintenance dredging in Sabetta port this year
09:48 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’20 fell by 4%
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 15
09:19 Oil prices rise in response to reduction of reserves
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of October 14

2020 October 14

18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med to Port Louis, Mauritius
17:58 New decreasing coefficients established for pilotage dues in Vladivostok seaport
17:39 Construction of ferry and passenger berth underway in Chukotka
17:20 The Federal Tax Service registered Roman Kukharuk as General Director of CPV
17:03 Port of Zeebrugge to benefit from investment in railway infrastructure by Infrabel
16:42 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:24 FESCO delivered 300 TEU from Novosibirsk to Yakutia within the new seasonal intermodal service
16:03 North Carolina Ports partners with Versiant to improve port productivity through visibility
15:43 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces delivery of the fifth CLEANBU vessel
15:41 Keppel strengthens offerings in gas solutions with delivery of its first LNG carrier