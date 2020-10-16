2020 October 16 14:37

Throughput of port Vyborg in 9M’2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y

In January-September 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 484,000 tonnes of cargo (-46%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 50% to 420,900 tonnes including 85,600 tonnes of coal and coke (-82%) and 301,000 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-11%).



Handling of general cargo climbed by 6% to 53,300 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo (chemicals) – surged 3.2 times to 9,800 tonnes.



In 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1.21 million tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year).