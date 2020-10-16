2020 October 16 12:51

Throughput of port Vysotsk in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y

Handling of dry bulk and liquid bulk cargo is decreasing with LNG handling showing a growth

In January-September 2020, the port of Vysotsk handled 13,458,000 tonnes of cargo, which is 6% less as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of liquid bulk cargo decreased by 8% to 8,724,200 tonnes including 8,380,800 tonnes of oil products (-10%) and 343,400 tonnes of liquefied gas which grew by 37%.

In the reporting period, transshipment of coal and coke remained flat, year-on-year, at 4,733,800 tonnes.

In 2019, the port of Vysotsk handled 19.40 million tonnes of cargo (+3%, year-on-year).

Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.

Cryogas JSC has embarked on construction of a terminal for production, storage and shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the port of Vysotsk with annual capacity of 660,000 tonnes of LNG (two turns of 330,000 tonnes each). Infrastructure facilities being built under the project foresee expansion of production to 1.3 million tonnes of LNG per year.