  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 16 12:49

    Damen hands over MV Swift to Windermere Lake Cruises

    Unique project undertaking sees vessel constructed inland on location On 13 th October 2020, Damen Shipyards Group and Winander Leisure Limited signed the Protocol of Delivery and Acceptance for the official handover of MV Swift, a vessel to be operated by Windermere Lake Cruises Limited, the company said in its release.

    The project has been a unique one, with Damen building the vessel inland on location at Windermere in the Lake District National Park in the UK. Over the past 40 years, Damen has delivered over 1.000 of vessels via the Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC). DTC makes possible the building of Damen vessels, anywhere in the world, at non- Damen locations.

    This is the first DTC project that the shipbuilder has carried out in the UK. Damen has built MV Swift in a car park on the lakeside owned by the client. As well as being a UK National Park, the Lake District is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Damen has worked closely with both its client and the local community in order to ensure compliance with the robust regulations in place to protect this important environment.

    MV Swift is the seventeenth vessel in Windermere Lake Cruises’ fleet. She is a unique vessel, tailored to Windermere Lake Cruises’ requirements. The company is one of the UK’s most popular attractions, welcoming over 1.6 million visitors in a normal year. To serve these people, Windermere Lake Cruises needed a vessel that was able to operate in a variety of weather conditions, year-round, picking up and dropping off passengers from small jetties around the lake. To those ends, MV Swift features covered decks with large windows and, at 34 metres, is slightly smaller than the company’s current flagships.

    Damen sales manager Mike Besijn said of the handover, “I am very happy to be delivering this special vessel. Working together on this with Windermere Lake Cruises, we have made the project into a success. This is a very unique way of building a vessel, requiring a lot of flexibility and we could not have done it without the support of our customer. Their operational experience has been priceless to us throughout the construction process. I would particularly like to thank managing director Nigel Wilkinson and operations director John Woodburn for the excellent cooperation. It’s been a pleasure to work with them.” 

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 11,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality. Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&D and proven technology. Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts. 

    For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works. Damen Shiprepair &amp; Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.

Другие новости по темам: Windermere Lake Cruises, Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 16

18:43 Taiwanese dredging project awarded to Van Oord
18:33 Yair Seroussi appointed as ZIM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors
18:00 Сargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 9M'2020 increased by 40% YoY
17:36 Krylov Center scientists developed 6.5 MW electric propulsion/steering unit
15:59 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
15:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
14:37 Throughput of port Vyborg in 9M’2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y
14:14 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of an Ultramax vessel
13:55 Oboronlogistics completes summer navigation 2020 with cargo delivery to Tiksi
13:13 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
12:51 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
12:49 Damen hands over MV Swift to Windermere Lake Cruises
12:34 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 9M’2020 decreased by 1% Y-o-Y
12:12 CMA CGM to launch BRAZEX 2 service, a new milestone for CMA CGM in Latin America
12:06 Belgian and Dutch inland ports plan to establish a single shore-based power system
11:51 Bunker prices started decreasing in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:33 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg fell by 2% in 9M’2020
11:12 PrimeServ upgrade delivers massive emission and fuel savings to Norwegian trawler
10:58 Global Ports' 9M 2020 consolidated marine container throughput increased by 7.1%
10:14 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 9M’2020 fell by 3.2%
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct.16
09:36 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 9M’2020 climbed by 3% YoY
09:19 Oil prices go down amid concerns over commodity excess
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of October 15

2020 October 15

18:05 IBC and MARPOL Annex II changes require preparations ahead of 1 January 2021
17:35 Hygo firms agreement with Pará state distribution company to use the Barcarena Terminal to supply the regional demand for cleaner fuels
17:05 Equinor collaborates with Microsoft on Northern Lights carbon capture and storage value chain
16:35 NYK participates in discussions on reducing ship emissions to zero
16:32 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam lays keels for two new vessels for Belgian fishing fleet
16:05 Tradebe Port Services acquires the provider of chemicals storage tanks in the Seaport of Hamburg
15:34 Port of Oakland has best September ever for import volume
15:13 VOLGOTRANS embarks on implementation of its Greenship project
15:04 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 13.3% in September 2020
14:52 Port of Zeebrugge posts results for Q3 2020
14:18 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
13:57 Tallink takes Finnish travellers from Helsinki to Aland in December
13:12 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:05 Stena Line expands in the Baltic Sea
12:50 CPV activists occupied office of newly appointed CPV General Director (video)
12:31 The Prax Group acquires Total Oil Terminal in the port of Zeebrugge
12:16 Rotterdam presents ambitious shore-based power strategy for sea-going vessels
11:24 IAPH and GreenVoyage2050 Project sign partnership to strengthen cooperation between ships and ports on reduction of GHG emissions
11:23 Thuraya’s new tracking and monitoring service set to boost safety and efficiency on fishing vessels
10:57 PGNiG joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
10:38 Global Energy Ventures announces development of world first compressed hydrogen ship to export ‘zero carbon’ energy
10:06 MRTS to conduct maintenance dredging in Sabetta port this year
09:48 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’20 fell by 4%
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 15
09:19 Oil prices rise in response to reduction of reserves
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of October 14

2020 October 14

18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med to Port Louis, Mauritius
17:58 New decreasing coefficients established for pilotage dues in Vladivostok seaport
17:39 Construction of ferry and passenger berth underway in Chukotka
17:20 The Federal Tax Service registered Roman Kukharuk as General Director of CPV
17:03 Port of Zeebrugge to benefit from investment in railway infrastructure by Infrabel
16:42 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:24 FESCO delivered 300 TEU from Novosibirsk to Yakutia within the new seasonal intermodal service
16:03 North Carolina Ports partners with Versiant to improve port productivity through visibility
15:43 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces delivery of the fifth CLEANBU vessel
15:41 Keppel strengthens offerings in gas solutions with delivery of its first LNG carrier