2020 October 16 12:06

Belgian and Dutch inland ports plan to establish a single shore-based power system

The Port of Rotterdam Authority, the Port of Amsterdam, North Sea Port Netherlands, Drechtsteden, the Port of Antwerp and De Vlaamse Waterweg intend to set up a single shore-based power system for inland shipping and the river cruise industry, Port of Rotterdam said in its release. This will contribute to the user-friendliness of this facility, which is used to provide moored vessels with electric power. On behalf of all these ‘Walstroompartijen’ (Shore-based Power Parties), the Port of Rotterdam Authority has published a European call for bids, which will ultimately lead to the selection of a contractor for these services.



The tender is in line with the partners’ policy to pursue a balanced development of the various port areas in the Netherlands and Belgium. Under this policy, the ‘Walstroompartijen’ will not only be investing in economic development, but also in projects that improve local quality of life and the environment. The key focus throughout is sustainability. Public authorities and private firms in the different ports are working together to promote transport by inland shipping and rail rather than road haulage. Another point that is high on the joint agenda is reducing the volumes of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and particulates released into the atmosphere. For this reason, the partners have performed extensive research into the utilisation of shore-based power for a range of different vessel types and locations. Shore-based power allows captains to freely use their on-board facilities without having to resort to polluting sources of power like a diesel generator or the ship’s main engine.

These common objectives have led to a joint approach geared towards supporting the development of shore-based power and making this facility as user-friendly and reliable as possible. This approach primarily focuses on the provision of services in the context of on-board disruptions, as well as invoicing for power supplied via the shore-based power units. Inland shipping takes places in an international context. Ideally, this new standardisation will be adopted by many other countries besides Belgium and the Netherlands.

In the period ahead, other parties that offer shore-based power may also decide to join the new agreement.