2020 October 16 11:33

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg fell by 2% in 9M’2020

Throughput of liquid bulk increased while handling of dry bulk cargo fell down

In January-September 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 44.25 million tonnes of cargo (-2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo grew by 16% to 8.57 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 8% to 5.97 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 3% to 8.72 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 11% to 826,400 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 24% to 191,600 tonnes including 189,200 tonnes of timber (-38%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 7% to 1,568,029 TEUs.



In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.

