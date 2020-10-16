-
2020 October 16 11:33
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg fell by 2% in 9M’2020
Throughput of liquid bulk increased while handling of dry bulk cargo fell down
In January-September 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 44.25 million tonnes of cargo (-2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo grew by 16% to 8.57 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 8% to 5.97 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 3% to 8.72 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 11% to 826,400 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 24% to 191,600 tonnes including 189,200 tonnes of timber (-38%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 7% to 1,568,029 TEUs.
In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2018
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
2020 vs 2019
PORT OF SAINT-PETERSBURG TOTAL:
44,237,3
44,976.3
44,254.0
98%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
6,273.0
6,498.7
5,977.2
92%
Ore
591.0
561.7
688.6
123%
Coal, coke
226.4
163.0
42.7
26%
Mineral fertilizers
5,453.2
5,740.0
5,134.7
89%
Other
2.4
34.0
111.1
327%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
223.8
252.1
191.6
76%
Grain
185.9
217.4
125.2
58%
Other
38.0
34.8
66.4
191%
TIMBER
257.9
306.9
189.2
62%
GENERAL CARGO including:
10,196.5
9,010.8
8,726.5
97%
Ferrous metal
4,646.4
3,758.9
3,875.1
103%
Non-ferrous metal
1,045.3
1,041.5
701.3
67%
Metal scrap
1,437.1
1,170.1
1,286.5
110%
Packaged
987.8
1,152.0
1,176.4
102%
Reefer
957.3
912.8
807.4
88%
including fish
255.5
255.1
202.4
79%
Other
1,122.5
975.6
879.8
90%
CONTAINERS
19,401.1
20,571.7
19,763.5
96%
Total teus
1,602,441
1,684,927
1,568,029
93%
including refrigerated containers:
203,418
193,451
196,143
101%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
1.4
34.1
0.7
2%
RO-RO
1,053.1
933.2
826.4
89%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
6,830.5
7,368.7
8,578.9
116%
Oil products
6,830.5
7,368.7
8,578.9
116%
