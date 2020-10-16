  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 16 11:12

    PrimeServ upgrade delivers massive emission and fuel savings to Norwegian trawler

    MAN Energy Solutions' after-sales division, MAN PrimeServ, has announced the conclusion of a project involving the retrofitting of an SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system to a fishing trawler operated by Norwegian shiping company, Ivan Ulsund Rederi. As a result, the 'Brusøyskjær' now enjoys reduced NOx levels that surpass IMO Tier III standards, while its MAN 6L27/38 main engine enjoys a reduced fuel-oil consumption owing to other work.

    PrimeServ states that up to 90% of the trawler's NOx emissions can be reduced - starting from just 15% engine load. This is due to the intelligent integration of the SCR into the vessel's engine-control system and combining it with sensors before and after the SCR reactor - such as the temperature control - to achieve an optimal emissions reduction. The SCR can be operated in the engine operation area from 15-100% MCR, dispensing with the need for a cut-out. This facilitates a maximum reduction in NOx taxes for years to come. Many shipping companies - not just those based in Norway - currently benefit from incentive programmes to protect the environment.

    During the retrofit, the SCR system was combined with a Tier II upgrade for the engine, including the introduction of a variable frequency drive (VFD) mode, and an upgrade of the Alphatronic 2000 remote control system that will cut fuel consumption by 150,000 litres of MGO annually. PrimeServ reports that the upgrade will deliver savings of more than 475 tons of CO2 and 45 tons of NOx per year. Generally, MAN's SCR concept facilitates system installation aboard even the most compact of ship designs.

    MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future. Addressing tomorrow's challenges within the marine, energy and industrial sectors, we improve efficiency and performance at a systemic level.

