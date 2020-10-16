-
Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 9M’2020 fell by 3.2%
In January-September 2020, port Hong Kong (China) handled 13.3 million TEUs (-3.2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 10.7 million TEUs (-0.3%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 2.6 million TEUs (-15.2%).
Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2019, the port’s container throughput hit 18.36 million TEUs.
