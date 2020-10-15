2020 October 15 16:05

Tradebe Port Services acquires the provider of chemicals storage tanks in the Seaport of Hamburg

Tradebe Port Services, a leading hydrocarbon storage operator in Spain announces the acquisition of 100% of the share capital in TWG Tanklager Wilhelmsburg GmbH (“TWG”), a provider of chemicals storage tanks in the Seaport of Hamburg, Germany, Port of Hamburg said in its release.

The Tradebe Port Services is part of the Tradebe company. With the acquisition of TWG, Tradebe Port Services expands its geographical presence into Germany and improves its services to its customers, as it can now store a broader array of products with a larger total capacity in two prime locations.

TWG was acquired from BDH Biodiesel Hamburg GmbH, an entity controlled by Dr. August Oetker KG. TWG is one of the few remaining independent bulk liquid storage terminal operators in the heart of the Port of Hamburg, the third largest port in Europe. The Company operates a depot of 14 storage tanks with a capacity of 34,500m3 employing eight people. Furthermore, TWG has a permit to expand the capacity by additional 40,000m3. The terminal is permitted to store class B hydrocarbons, chemicals and specialty chemical products. The facility is connected to a 9-metre drought jetty able to moor sea going vessels up to 230m length overall, the railway network as well as to the road via road tankers.