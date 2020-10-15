2020 October 15 15:34

Port of Oakland has best September ever for import volume

The Port of Oakland experienced its best September ever for import cargo volume. The Port said 93,916 twenty-foot (TEU) full import containers last month beat a 2019 record of 84,901 TEUs. The Port also said today that containerized import volume jumped 10.6 percent in September compared to 2019 totals. Exports were also up 5 percent compared to September 2019. Total TEUs for September were 225,809 up 9.3 percent compared to September 2019 when TEUs were 206,539, the company said in its release.

The Port attributed the boost in imports to U.S. retailers stocking up in preparation for the traditional holiday shopping season.

Consumer products combined with pandemic-related items such as personal protective supplies helped make September a record-breaking month.

“Several months into this pandemic, we are now seeing positive signs by these cargo volume totals,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “As retailers make sure shelves are well-stocked, we’re waiting to see if consumers begin shopping early this holiday season.”

The Port said it’s seeing retailers hedging against another possible COVID wave this winter. Retailers appear to be building up their stocks as they continue to see the spread of more factory closures and lockdowns.

Compared to last year, this year’s first nine months show full imports up 0.4 percent and full exports down 0.2 percent.

About the Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows.