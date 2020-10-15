2020 October 15 15:04

Port of Los Angeles container volume up 13.3% in September 2020

The Port of Los Angeles processed 883,625 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in September, an increase of 13.3% compared to 2019. It marks the busiest September as well as the best single three-month quarter – 2,701,847 TEUs – in the Port’s 114-year history, the company said in its release.

"Despite unresolved questions about our nation's health, economy and export strength, imports have improved significantly after a difficult spring," said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. "I commend our longshore labor force, Los Angeles marine terminal operators, truckers and supply chain stakeholders who continue to rise to the challenge throughout this pandemic."



September loaded imports increased 17.3% to 471,795 TEUs compared to the previous year. Loaded exports decreased 0.3% to 130,397 TEUs. Empty containers increased 14% to 281,434 TEUs. The 883,625 TEUs in total eclipsed the previous September record of 801,264 set in 2018.



Year to date, cargo has decreased 8.9% compared to 2019.



Ninety seven cargo vessels arrived in September, with no canceled sailings. The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Oliver discharged and loaded more than 30,200 TEUs during its visit in September to APM Terminals. It’s the second highest all-time number of TEUs handled in a single ship visit at the Port of Los Angeles.



In order to better track and plan for incoming goods, the Port of Los Angeles now provides data from The Signal, a three-week look at cargo coming into Los Angeles. The information, powered by the Port Optimizer™, is updated daily here.



The Port of Los Angeles remains open with all terminals operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $276 billion in trade during 2019. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.