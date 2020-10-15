2020 October 15 14:52

Port of Zeebrugge posts results for Q3 2020

The port of Zeebrugge is holding a steady course amid global challenges. Although some sectors are severely under the influence of the Covid-19 crisis, the overall result in the port is positive, the company said in its release.

Total Tonnage +6.1%

Roll-on/roll-off -19.9%

New Vehicles -32.4%

Containers +10.9%

Liquid bulk +42.1%

Solid bulk +33.5%

Break bulk -31.1%

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, roll-on/roll-off volumes in the port of Zeebrugge have taken a downturn. The automotive industry is experiencing difficult times, which results in a decline of the handling of new vehicles in our port. (- 32.4%) This figure weighs on the total roll-on/roll-off tonnage (9,934,693) and causes a loss of 19.9 percent.

Zeebrugge’s container traffic has grown 10.9 percent to a total volume of 13,049,293 tonnes. Only a few Covid-related deep sea cancellations occurred during quarter 2 and 3, which allowed the sector to continue its growth on all fronts: deep sea containers +65.7%, short sea containers +22.9% and estuary containers +58%.

The liquid bulk volume went up 42.1 percent to a total of 10,401,855 tonnes. The liquid natural gas (LNG) volume still shows record breaking figures: 86.8% growth in the past nine months. (Total volume LNG: 9,178,173 tonnes)

Break bulk declines 31.1 percent. (total volume: 473,139 tonnes). A gradual decline in break bulk cargo has emerged over the past few years, due to a shift in the shipping of paper products from break bulk to containers.

The volume of solid bulk in the port of Zeebrugge grew 33.5 percent to a total of 1,291,549 tonnes. Infrastructural works in and around the port of Zeebrugge boost the handled amount of sand and grint (+34%). Also, the handling of feedingstuffs has increased 68,5%.

The passenger traffic in the port of Zeebrugge has been reduced to hardly any at all, due to the restrictions concerning travel. Since mid-March, there weren't any cruise calls in the port of Zeebrugge and ferry passenger traffic is very limited.