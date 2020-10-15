  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 15 13:57

    Tallink takes Finnish travellers from Helsinki to Aland in December

    Tallink Silja announced that this year, end of year holiday season cruises will be taking Finnish travellers to their domestic destination of Aland. Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I will operate the first festive cruise of the Advent season over Finland’s Independence day weekend, from 4 to 6 December 2020, and will be taking the Finnish travellers to explore Mariehamn’s Christmas Market. The traditional Christmas cruise is planned to take place from 24 to 26 December 2020.

    Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I was builtin Finland in 2004 and is already familiar to many Finnish holidaymakers since the vessel operated between Helsinki and Tallinn this summer.  Also, this summer, Victoria I made a very popular special cruise from Helsinki to the Estonian island of Saaremaa.

    Onboard Tallink vessels, there are considerable safety measures in place to ensure the prevention of Coronavirus spread. Due to maximum passenger capacity restriction in place, currently set at 75% of the full passenger capacity, there is ample room to adhere to the recommended social spacing distance from other travellers while enjoying your sea voyage.  

    The passengers are regularly reminded to keep the recommended social spacing and hand hygiene requirements both onboard the vessels and in the passenger terminals, and the passengers have the possibilities to wash and disinfect hands often onboard. Prior to voyage, passengers who are ill or display virus symptoms are not permitted to embark the vessels.  

    The responsible and health and safety friendly travel is possible only as a joint effort. Finland needs travel and domestic travel is allowed, if everyone adheres to agreed rules and regulations.

    It may come as surprise to many, that in addition to Aland cruises, also cruises onboard Tallink Grupp’s vessels Baltic Princess, both the 23 h -cruises and 5 h cruises to Tallinn do not require staying in self isolation upon returning from the trip.

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 6,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

