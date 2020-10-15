2020 October 15 13:05

Stena Line expands in the Baltic Sea

Ferry company Stena Line has announced an expansion and strengthening of their operations across the Baltic Sea region. Next year the current vessels on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route will be replaced with two modern and lengthened RoPax ferries Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey, which will add further 30 per cent freight capacity. The new ferries will also offer an attractive alternative way to travel on the Baltic Sea, the company said in its release.

Stena line is one of the world’s leading ferry companies with 18 ferry routes in Europe. Three of them are operating across the Baltic Sea. Since Stena Line acquired the ferry route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Ventspils in Latvia in 2012 it has more than doubled its operations from one vessel and 10 departures per week, to the current fixed timetable, which has two vessels and 24 departures per week.

Stena Line has now announced an expansion and strengthening of their position and offer to both freight and travel customers in the Baltic Sea with the deployment of the two modern and lengthened RoPax-vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route during 2021. This will increase freight capacity by almost a third, and improve the onboard experience, making Stena Line an attractive choice of the travel market on the Baltic Sea.



The two modern RoPax-vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey were built at the Italian shipyard Visentini in 2005 and have been operating on Stena Line’s Irish Sea route between Belfast and Liverpool for the last 10 years. To create a more standardised and modern flexible fleet the two vessels will be upgraded, modified and lengthened before returning to Stena Line to operate on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route from 2021. The ground-breaking conversion is conducted by Stena RoRo and Sedef Shipyard in Turkey.

The two vessels will be lengthened with a 36 metres mid-section and after the conversion they will be 222 m long and have a capacity of 200 cabins, 970 passengers and 2,875 freight lane meters plus the additional car deck; adding another 30 per cent freight capacity on the route. To increase the loading efficiency they will also be modified with drive through capabilities on two levels. The vessels will also be fitted with hybrid scrubbers.

The interior will be updated to Stena Line’s familiar Scandinavian, light and spacious design. It will include new cabin categories, a new shop, lounge areas with reclining chairs as well as a sundeck. A separate dining offer for the freight drivers will also be added to the route with the new vessels.

The first of the two vessels, Stena Lagan is currently at the Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey, where it is planned to start operating on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route in the beginning of 2021. Stena Mersey is still operating on the Belfast-Liverpool route and will be replaced by the third E-Flexer Stena Embla in January 2021 before leaving for her lengthening at the Sedef Shipyard. She is expected to return to service on her new route later during the year.



About the route:

The crossing time of 8.5 hours is the fastest sea-connection between Sweden and the Baltic countries. The route is a popular choice for both transport and tourism and is a vital supply line to both the manufacturing and construction industry in Sweden.

About the vessels

Name: Stena Lagan & Stena Mersey

Built: 2005 at the Italian shipyard Cantiere Navale Visentini

Modified/Lenghtened: by Stena RoRo during 2020/2021 at the Sedef Shipbuilding in Tuzla, Turkey.

Length: 222 metres

Passenger capacity: 970

Freight capacity: 2,875 lane metres + car deck

Cabin capacity: 200



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 36 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 28,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 4,300 employees and an annual turnover of 14 billion SEK.