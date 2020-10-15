  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 15 13:05

    Stena Line expands in the Baltic Sea

    Ferry company Stena Line has announced an expansion and strengthening of their operations across the Baltic Sea region. Next year the current vessels on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route will be replaced with two modern and lengthened RoPax ferries Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey, which will add further 30 per cent freight capacity. The new ferries will also offer an attractive alternative way to travel on the Baltic Sea, the company said in its release.

    Stena line is one of the world’s leading ferry companies with 18 ferry routes in Europe. Three of them are operating across the Baltic Sea. Since Stena Line acquired the ferry route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Ventspils in Latvia in 2012 it has more than doubled its operations from one vessel and 10 departures per week, to the current fixed timetable, which has two vessels and 24 departures per week.

    Stena Line has now announced an expansion and strengthening of their position and offer to both freight and travel customers in the Baltic Sea with the deployment of the two modern and lengthened RoPax-vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route during 2021. This will increase freight capacity by almost a third, and improve the onboard experience, making Stena Line an attractive choice of the travel market on the Baltic Sea.

    The two modern RoPax-vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey were built at the Italian shipyard Visentini in 2005 and have been operating on Stena Line’s Irish Sea route between Belfast and Liverpool for the last 10 years. To create a more standardised and modern flexible fleet the two vessels will be upgraded, modified and lengthened before returning to Stena Line to operate on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route from 2021. The ground-breaking conversion is conducted by Stena RoRo and Sedef Shipyard in Turkey.

    The two vessels will be lengthened with a 36 metres mid-section and after the conversion they will be 222 m long and have a capacity of 200 cabins, 970 passengers and 2,875 freight lane meters plus the additional car deck; adding another 30 per cent freight capacity on the route. To increase the loading efficiency they will also be modified with drive through capabilities on two levels. The vessels will also be fitted with hybrid scrubbers.

    The interior will be updated to Stena Line’s familiar Scandinavian, light and spacious design. It will include new cabin categories, a new shop, lounge areas with reclining chairs as well as a sundeck. A separate dining offer for the freight drivers will also be added to the route with the new vessels.

    The first of the two vessels, Stena Lagan is currently at the Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey, where it is planned to start operating on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route in the beginning of 2021. Stena Mersey is still operating on the Belfast-Liverpool route and will be replaced by the third E-Flexer Stena Embla in January 2021 before leaving for her lengthening at the Sedef Shipyard. She is expected to return to service on her new route later during the year.

    About the route:
    The crossing time of 8.5 hours is the fastest sea-connection between Sweden and the Baltic countries. The route is a popular choice for both transport and tourism and is a vital supply line to both the manufacturing and construction industry in Sweden.

    About the vessels
    Name: Stena Lagan & Stena Mersey
    Built: 2005 at the Italian shipyard Cantiere Navale Visentini
    Modified/Lenghtened: by Stena RoRo during 2020/2021 at the Sedef Shipbuilding in Tuzla, Turkey.
    Length: 222 metres
    Passenger capacity: 970
    Freight capacity: 2,875 lane metres + car deck
    Cabin capacity: 200

    Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 36 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 28,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 4,300 employees and an annual turnover of 14 billion SEK.

Другие новости по темам: Stena Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 15

16:05 Tradebe Port Services acquires the provider of chemicals storage tanks in the Seaport of Hamburg
15:34 Port of Oakland has best September ever for import volume
15:13 VOLGOTRANS embarks on implementation of its Greenship project
15:04 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 13.3% in September 2020
14:52 Port of Zeebrugge posts results for Q3 2020
14:18 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
13:57 Tallink takes Finnish travellers from Helsinki to Aland in December
13:12 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:05 Stena Line expands in the Baltic Sea
12:50 CPV activists occupied office of newly appointed CPV General Director (video)
12:31 The Prax Group acquires Total Oil Terminal in the port of Zeebrugge
12:16 Rotterdam presents ambitious shore-based power strategy for sea-going vessels
11:24 IAPH and GreenVoyage2050 Project sign partnership to strengthen cooperation between ships and ports on reduction of GHG emissions
11:23 Thuraya’s new tracking and monitoring service set to boost safety and efficiency on fishing vessels
10:57 PGNiG joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
10:38 Global Energy Ventures announces development of world first compressed hydrogen ship to export ‘zero carbon’ energy
10:06 MRTS to conduct maintenance dredging in Sabetta port this year
09:48 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’20 fell by 4%
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 15
09:19 Oil prices rise in response to reduction of reserves
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of October 14

2020 October 14

18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med to Port Louis, Mauritius
17:58 New decreasing coefficients established for pilotage dues in Vladivostok seaport
17:39 Construction of ferry and passenger berth underway in Chukotka
17:20 The Federal Tax Service registered Roman Kukharuk as General Director of CPV
17:03 Port of Zeebrugge to benefit from investment in railway infrastructure by Infrabel
16:42 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:24 FESCO delivered 300 TEU from Novosibirsk to Yakutia within the new seasonal intermodal service
16:03 North Carolina Ports partners with Versiant to improve port productivity through visibility
15:43 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces delivery of the fifth CLEANBU vessel
15:41 Keppel strengthens offerings in gas solutions with delivery of its first LNG carrier
15:22 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.9% in 9M’2020
15:03 US adopts MARPOL amendments regarding electronic recordkeeping
14:59 MAN Energy Solutions receives an order for dual-fuel ME-GI engines to power Newcastlemax bulkers
14:41 IAA PortNews’ webinar “All Ferries of Russia. Black Sea” scheduled for 21 October 2020
14:23 MOL names new coastal dry bulker "Kaiei Maru"
14:02 ABB wins contract to equip Knutsen shuttle tankers with electric solutions for higher efficiency and sustainability
13:35 Port of Antwerp container volume surpasses 1 million TEU for the first time since April
13:34 Vostok LPG not to change site for construction of its LPG terminal
13:32 Rotterdam presents ambitious shore-based power strategy for sea-going vessels
13:11 Indian Ports Association becomes the latest member of IPCSA
12:50 LPG cluster can be established in the Far East
12:31 DNV GL and Aker BP successfully perform remote surveys of offshore cranes
12:15 Meeting held as part of project for construction of Lagan seaport
12:01 Boskalis finances new mega suction cutter dredger with Export Credit Agency covered loan
11:43 ROSGEO completed unique geophysical surveys to identify external boundaries of Russian continental shelf
11:30 Van Oord gets contract to design and carry out the removal of silt from the Averijhaven depot in IJmuiden
11:04 Wärtsilä delivers low-noise propulsion solutions for Canadian Coast Guard research vessels
10:52 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 9M’2020 grew by 5.8% Y-o-Y
10:35 BESIX and Jan De Nul have been awarded the expansion of the Port of Fujairah in Dibba
10:17 Port of Helsinki throughput in 9M’2019 fell by 9.6% YoY
09:56 Oil prices fall amid concerns over demand recovery
09:39 Baltic Dry Index as of October 13
09:24 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 14
09:11 The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE has set a new world record for the number of full containers loaded on a single vessel
09:09 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 9.6 million tonnes of cargo in 9M’2020

2020 October 13

18:35 Evergreen Line wins the greenports award 2019 for eco-friendly fleet
18:05 Freight keeps rolling on with Brittany Ferries
17:35 Samskip expands short sea network with liner service Grangemouth - Amsterdam
17:05 Wärtsilä Voyage cloud-based simulators selected by Massachusetts Maritime Academy to provide remote learning during Covid-19 pandemic