  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 15 13:12

    Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are decreasing after a growth driven by reduction of US oil reserves and OPEC+ optimism

    According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $229 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $392 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $325.

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

    - IFO-380 НS - $270
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $345
    - MGO - $350

    From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

    Subscribe for IAA PortNews bunker prices review snitko@portnews.ru

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 15

16:05 Tradebe Port Services acquires the provider of chemicals storage tanks in the Seaport of Hamburg
15:34 Port of Oakland has best September ever for import volume
15:13 VOLGOTRANS embarks on implementation of its Greenship project
15:04 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 13.3% in September 2020
14:52 Port of Zeebrugge posts results for Q3 2020
14:18 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
13:57 Tallink takes Finnish travellers from Helsinki to Aland in December
13:12 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:05 Stena Line expands in the Baltic Sea
12:50 CPV activists occupied office of newly appointed CPV General Director (video)
12:31 The Prax Group acquires Total Oil Terminal in the port of Zeebrugge
12:16 Rotterdam presents ambitious shore-based power strategy for sea-going vessels
11:24 IAPH and GreenVoyage2050 Project sign partnership to strengthen cooperation between ships and ports on reduction of GHG emissions
11:23 Thuraya’s new tracking and monitoring service set to boost safety and efficiency on fishing vessels
10:57 PGNiG joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
10:38 Global Energy Ventures announces development of world first compressed hydrogen ship to export ‘zero carbon’ energy
10:06 MRTS to conduct maintenance dredging in Sabetta port this year
09:48 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’20 fell by 4%
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 15
09:19 Oil prices rise in response to reduction of reserves
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of October 14

2020 October 14

18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med to Port Louis, Mauritius
17:58 New decreasing coefficients established for pilotage dues in Vladivostok seaport
17:39 Construction of ferry and passenger berth underway in Chukotka
17:20 The Federal Tax Service registered Roman Kukharuk as General Director of CPV
17:03 Port of Zeebrugge to benefit from investment in railway infrastructure by Infrabel
16:42 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:24 FESCO delivered 300 TEU from Novosibirsk to Yakutia within the new seasonal intermodal service
16:03 North Carolina Ports partners with Versiant to improve port productivity through visibility
15:43 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces delivery of the fifth CLEANBU vessel
15:41 Keppel strengthens offerings in gas solutions with delivery of its first LNG carrier
15:22 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.9% in 9M’2020
15:03 US adopts MARPOL amendments regarding electronic recordkeeping
14:59 MAN Energy Solutions receives an order for dual-fuel ME-GI engines to power Newcastlemax bulkers
14:41 IAA PortNews’ webinar “All Ferries of Russia. Black Sea” scheduled for 21 October 2020
14:23 MOL names new coastal dry bulker "Kaiei Maru"
14:02 ABB wins contract to equip Knutsen shuttle tankers with electric solutions for higher efficiency and sustainability
13:35 Port of Antwerp container volume surpasses 1 million TEU for the first time since April
13:34 Vostok LPG not to change site for construction of its LPG terminal
13:32 Rotterdam presents ambitious shore-based power strategy for sea-going vessels
13:11 Indian Ports Association becomes the latest member of IPCSA
12:50 LPG cluster can be established in the Far East
12:31 DNV GL and Aker BP successfully perform remote surveys of offshore cranes
12:15 Meeting held as part of project for construction of Lagan seaport
12:01 Boskalis finances new mega suction cutter dredger with Export Credit Agency covered loan
11:43 ROSGEO completed unique geophysical surveys to identify external boundaries of Russian continental shelf
11:30 Van Oord gets contract to design and carry out the removal of silt from the Averijhaven depot in IJmuiden
11:04 Wärtsilä delivers low-noise propulsion solutions for Canadian Coast Guard research vessels
10:52 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 9M’2020 grew by 5.8% Y-o-Y
10:35 BESIX and Jan De Nul have been awarded the expansion of the Port of Fujairah in Dibba
10:17 Port of Helsinki throughput in 9M’2019 fell by 9.6% YoY
09:56 Oil prices fall amid concerns over demand recovery
09:39 Baltic Dry Index as of October 13
09:24 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 14
09:11 The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE has set a new world record for the number of full containers loaded on a single vessel
09:09 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 9.6 million tonnes of cargo in 9M’2020

2020 October 13

18:35 Evergreen Line wins the greenports award 2019 for eco-friendly fleet
18:05 Freight keeps rolling on with Brittany Ferries
17:35 Samskip expands short sea network with liner service Grangemouth - Amsterdam
17:05 Wärtsilä Voyage cloud-based simulators selected by Massachusetts Maritime Academy to provide remote learning during Covid-19 pandemic