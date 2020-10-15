2020 October 15 12:50

CPV activists occupied office of newly appointed CPV General Director (video)

Dockers are set to hand over the office of CPV General Director only to Zairbek Yusupov



Following the meeting of employees held on October 15 in the territory of Commercial Port of Vladivostok PJSC, an initiative group of dock workers occupied the office of CPV General Director, the stevedoring company told IAA PortNews.



The meeting was triggered by the appointment of Roman Kukharuk as General Director of CPV and “inaction of FESCO’s management”.



Dockers continue claiming that FESCO management reinstates Zairbek Yusupov in the office of General Director.



“We will hand over the office of CPV General Director only to Zairbek Yusupov”, reads the address of CPV employees.



FESCO management earlier removed Zairbek Yusupov from the position of CPV General Director and CPV Supervisory Board appointed Roman Kukharuk instead, which triggered dock workers’ protests.



On 14 October 2020, the Federal Tax Service of Russia for the Leninsky District in Vladivostok confirmed the changes in the information regarding the general director of Commercial Port of Vladivostok PJSC.



FESCO Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operator Transgarant and operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka. FESCO operates a fleet of 40,000 containers and 6,000 container platforms. FESCO has a fleet of 19 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

Related links:

The Federal Tax Service registered Roman Kukharuk as General Director of CPV >>>>

FESCO published joint message of shareholders, members of Supervisory Board and General Director of CPV Roman Kuharukh>>>>

CPV Trade Union to continue struggling for reinstatement of Ex-General Director in office >>>>

President of FESCO introduced the new General Director of CPV and promised to meet with the port’s employees>>>>

FESCO authorities assailed by Commercial Port of Vladivostok protesters>>>>



