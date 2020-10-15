2020 October 15 11:23

Thuraya’s new tracking and monitoring service set to boost safety and efficiency on fishing vessels

Thuraya, the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE’s Al Yah Satellite Communication Company (Yahsat), is collaborating with FrontM to launch Thuraya SatTrack, a cloud-based tracking and monitoring service that significantly increases operational efficiencies on board fishing vessels, the company said in its release.

Designed for the top-selling Thuraya MarineStar voice, tracking and monitoring solution, SatTrack will be available to users very soon. In spite of digitalization and increased influx of information, the high cost of integrating third-party services and solutions is limiting the growth of the fishing industry. Thuraya SatTrack is a low-cost turnkey subscription service that provides interactive, real-time fleet tracking to monitor vessels. It enables operations with detailed maps, up-to-date weather layers and customized alerts with position reporting.

Thuraya SatTrack helps MarineStar users stay in command, gain vital market advantage and contribute to sustainable fisheries by improving compliance with national and international regulations.

Thuraya SatTrack provides critical updates about vessels anywhere within Thuraya’s network that covers 80% of the world’s fishing hubs. Subscribers can also use it to remotely exchange data, establish and monitor geofences as well as access fish-catch reports in real-time, thereby reassuring regulatory bodies and buyers that the catch brought ashore is both legally caught and fresh.

Besides guaranteeing crew safety, the SatTrack’s alert mechanism makes it ideal for search and rescue operations. Key beneficiaries include civil defense agencies and organizations with varied maritime interests such as police, port authorities, coast guards, transport authorities, coastal surveillance bodies, agriculture and fisheries ministries.

Thuraya SatTrack can be accessed through smart devices including PCs, laptops, smartphones and tablets. Ensuring a seamless user experience, its dashboard features the required data on the MarineStar terminal. Third-party integrators can further exploit Thuraya MarineStar’s physical integration capabilities such as GPIO and Serial Port for optimized operations through fuel monitoring, minimized siphoning of fuel, dispatch of critical onboard information for condition based monitoring, with all activities reflected on the SatTrack console.

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Thuraya, is the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), a leading global satellite operator based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), fully owned by Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to be in service by 2024. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two- thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

About FrontM

FrontM is a UK-headquartered technology start-up that was founded in 2017 with one clear mission, to improve the well-being and lives of the global maritime community by providing Shipping companies, Fisheries and Crew with access to the digital tools they need to remain continuously connected, quite literally anywhere. The teams are spread between London, San Francisco and Bangalore. FrontM’s applications enable service partners and shipping companies to automate business processes, whilst bringing shore to ship teams together via a set of configurable tracking and automation tools that incorporate offline features. By bringing isolated teams closer together FrontM’s solutions help to increase sustainability, operational efficiency, workforce productivity and safety at sea.