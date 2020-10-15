  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 15 11:23

    Thuraya’s new tracking and monitoring service set to boost safety and efficiency on fishing vessels

    Thuraya, the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE’s Al Yah Satellite Communication Company (Yahsat), is collaborating with FrontM to launch Thuraya SatTrack, a cloud-based tracking and monitoring service that significantly increases operational efficiencies on board fishing vessels, the company said in its release.

    Designed for the top-selling Thuraya MarineStar voice, tracking and monitoring solution, SatTrack will be available to users very soon. In spite of digitalization and increased influx of information, the high cost of integrating third-party services and solutions is limiting the growth of the fishing industry. Thuraya SatTrack is a low-cost turnkey subscription service that provides interactive, real-time fleet tracking to monitor vessels. It enables operations with detailed maps, up-to-date weather layers and customized alerts with position reporting.

    Thuraya SatTrack helps MarineStar users stay in command, gain vital market advantage and contribute to sustainable fisheries by improving compliance with national and international regulations.

    Thuraya SatTrack provides critical updates about vessels anywhere within Thuraya’s network that covers 80% of the world’s fishing hubs. Subscribers can also use it to remotely exchange data, establish and monitor geofences as well as access fish-catch reports in real-time, thereby reassuring regulatory bodies and buyers that the catch brought ashore is both legally caught and fresh.

    Besides guaranteeing crew safety, the SatTrack’s alert mechanism makes it ideal for search and rescue operations. Key beneficiaries include civil defense agencies and organizations with varied maritime interests such as police, port authorities, coast guards, transport authorities, coastal surveillance bodies, agriculture and fisheries ministries.

    Thuraya SatTrack can be accessed through smart devices including PCs, laptops, smartphones and tablets. Ensuring a seamless user experience, its dashboard features the required data on the MarineStar terminal. Third-party integrators can further exploit Thuraya MarineStar’s physical integration capabilities such as GPIO and Serial Port for optimized operations through fuel monitoring, minimized siphoning of fuel, dispatch of critical onboard information for condition based monitoring, with all activities reflected on the SatTrack console.

    About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

    Thuraya, is the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), a leading global satellite operator based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), fully owned by Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to be in service by 2024. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two- thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

    About FrontM

    FrontM is a UK-headquartered technology start-up that was founded in 2017 with one clear mission, to improve the well-being and lives of the global maritime community by providing Shipping companies, Fisheries and Crew with access to the digital tools they need to remain continuously connected, quite literally anywhere. The teams are spread between London, San Francisco and Bangalore. FrontM’s applications enable service partners and shipping companies to automate business processes, whilst bringing shore to ship teams together via a set of configurable tracking and automation tools that incorporate offline features. By bringing isolated teams closer together FrontM’s solutions help to increase sustainability, operational efficiency, workforce productivity and safety at sea.

Другие новости по темам: Thuraya  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 15

16:05 Tradebe Port Services acquires the provider of chemicals storage tanks in the Seaport of Hamburg
15:34 Port of Oakland has best September ever for import volume
15:13 VOLGOTRANS embarks on implementation of its Greenship project
15:04 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 13.3% in September 2020
14:52 Port of Zeebrugge posts results for Q3 2020
14:18 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
13:57 Tallink takes Finnish travellers from Helsinki to Aland in December
13:12 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:05 Stena Line expands in the Baltic Sea
12:50 CPV activists occupied office of newly appointed CPV General Director (video)
12:31 The Prax Group acquires Total Oil Terminal in the port of Zeebrugge
12:16 Rotterdam presents ambitious shore-based power strategy for sea-going vessels
11:24 IAPH and GreenVoyage2050 Project sign partnership to strengthen cooperation between ships and ports on reduction of GHG emissions
11:23 Thuraya’s new tracking and monitoring service set to boost safety and efficiency on fishing vessels
10:57 PGNiG joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
10:38 Global Energy Ventures announces development of world first compressed hydrogen ship to export ‘zero carbon’ energy
10:06 MRTS to conduct maintenance dredging in Sabetta port this year
09:48 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’20 fell by 4%
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 15
09:19 Oil prices rise in response to reduction of reserves
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of October 14

2020 October 14

18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med to Port Louis, Mauritius
17:58 New decreasing coefficients established for pilotage dues in Vladivostok seaport
17:39 Construction of ferry and passenger berth underway in Chukotka
17:20 The Federal Tax Service registered Roman Kukharuk as General Director of CPV
17:03 Port of Zeebrugge to benefit from investment in railway infrastructure by Infrabel
16:42 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:24 FESCO delivered 300 TEU from Novosibirsk to Yakutia within the new seasonal intermodal service
16:03 North Carolina Ports partners with Versiant to improve port productivity through visibility
15:43 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces delivery of the fifth CLEANBU vessel
15:41 Keppel strengthens offerings in gas solutions with delivery of its first LNG carrier
15:22 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.9% in 9M’2020
15:03 US adopts MARPOL amendments regarding electronic recordkeeping
14:59 MAN Energy Solutions receives an order for dual-fuel ME-GI engines to power Newcastlemax bulkers
14:41 IAA PortNews’ webinar “All Ferries of Russia. Black Sea” scheduled for 21 October 2020
14:23 MOL names new coastal dry bulker "Kaiei Maru"
14:02 ABB wins contract to equip Knutsen shuttle tankers with electric solutions for higher efficiency and sustainability
13:35 Port of Antwerp container volume surpasses 1 million TEU for the first time since April
13:34 Vostok LPG not to change site for construction of its LPG terminal
13:32 Rotterdam presents ambitious shore-based power strategy for sea-going vessels
13:11 Indian Ports Association becomes the latest member of IPCSA
12:50 LPG cluster can be established in the Far East
12:31 DNV GL and Aker BP successfully perform remote surveys of offshore cranes
12:15 Meeting held as part of project for construction of Lagan seaport
12:01 Boskalis finances new mega suction cutter dredger with Export Credit Agency covered loan
11:43 ROSGEO completed unique geophysical surveys to identify external boundaries of Russian continental shelf
11:30 Van Oord gets contract to design and carry out the removal of silt from the Averijhaven depot in IJmuiden
11:04 Wärtsilä delivers low-noise propulsion solutions for Canadian Coast Guard research vessels
10:52 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 9M’2020 grew by 5.8% Y-o-Y
10:35 BESIX and Jan De Nul have been awarded the expansion of the Port of Fujairah in Dibba
10:17 Port of Helsinki throughput in 9M’2019 fell by 9.6% YoY
09:56 Oil prices fall amid concerns over demand recovery
09:39 Baltic Dry Index as of October 13
09:24 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 14
09:11 The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE has set a new world record for the number of full containers loaded on a single vessel
09:09 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 9.6 million tonnes of cargo in 9M’2020

2020 October 13

18:35 Evergreen Line wins the greenports award 2019 for eco-friendly fleet
18:05 Freight keeps rolling on with Brittany Ferries
17:35 Samskip expands short sea network with liner service Grangemouth - Amsterdam
17:05 Wärtsilä Voyage cloud-based simulators selected by Massachusetts Maritime Academy to provide remote learning during Covid-19 pandemic