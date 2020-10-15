  The version for the print

    PGNiG joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance

    PGNiG announces joining the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance.

    The European Commission believes hydrogen is the fuel that will take the EU a step closer to achieving climate neutrality. For PGNiG, as a company that seeks to build a complete range of capabilities in hydrogen production and use, this offers new opportunities for advancing green hydrogen technologies  and a direct influence on EU regulations in this area.

    The European Clean Hydrogen Alliance (ECH2A), set up by the European Commission in July 2020, is intended to support the transition to a clean hydrogen economy. It is a broad platform for cooperation in building a complete hydrogen value chain that would enable the creation of a hydrogen ecosystem in Europe over next three decades.

    ‘It is an important milestone for PGNiG in implementing our strategic plans relating to hydrogen and another example of our commitment to developing the hydrogen market. By joining the alliance, established by the European Commission, we can draw on the knowledge and experience of our partners who have already embarked on clean hydrogen initiatives.   As an active member of the alliance, we will also be able to exert real influence on the making of EU regulations governing the development of hydrogen technologies, and to be a part of Europe’s energy transition,’ said Jerzy Kwieciński, President of the PGNiG Management Board.

    The ECH2A has already been joined by over 250 business organisations, including the world’s energy majors and businesses operating in various other industries. The members also include central and local government, scientific and financial institutions, and non-governmental organisations.

