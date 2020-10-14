2020 October 14 17:58

New decreasing coefficients established for pilotage dues in Vladivostok seaport

Far Eastern Basin Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport” informs that in accordance with the order of FSUE "Rosmorport" No. 416 of 02.10.2020, when calculating the pilotage fee for pilotage services provided by the Far Eastern Basin Branch for bulk carriers to be loaded at the sea terminal Port Vera LLC of the sea port of Vladivostok, a coefficient of 0.5 applies to the rates of pilotage dues in the sea port of Vladivostok.

The decreasing coefficient to the pilotage rates in the sea port of Vladivostok established by the order of FSUE “Rosmorport” is applied during the period from 26.08.2020 to 31.12.2020, Rosmorport says in a press release.