2020 October 14 16:42

Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices slightly grew on IEA forecasts for oil demand recovery in 2023

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $235 pmt (+$10).

Average price of MGO - $340 pmt (+$15).

Average price of ULSFO - $325 pmt (+$10).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $305 pmt (+$15).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $250

- MGO - $331

- ULSFO 0,1% - $325

- VLSFO 0,5% - $308



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.