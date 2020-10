2020 October 14 18:15

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med to Port Louis, Mauritius

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from November 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Origin Range: From Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med

Destination Range: To Port Louis, Mauritius

Cargo: dry, open top, flat rack, SOC

Amounts: EUR 1,535 per 20' dry | EUR 2,970 per 40' dry | EUR 2,970 per 40' HC