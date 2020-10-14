2020 October 14 14:59

MAN Energy Solutions receives an order for dual-fuel ME-GI engines to power Newcastlemax bulkers

MAN Energy Solutions has received an order for 5 × 6G70ME-GI Mk 10.5 dual-fuel engines in connection with the construction of 5 × 210,000-dwt Newcastlemax bulkcarriers for EPS, the Singapore-based shipping company, the company said in its release.

EPS has sealed an agreement to charter the five LNG dual-fuel Newcastlemaxes to Australian mining giant, BHP, for a period of five years. The vessels are scheduled for delivery during 2022 and will carry iron ore between Western Australia and China.

MAN Energy Solutions successful ME-GI (-Gas Injection) engine has set a new industrial standard for two-stroke propulsion engines aboard - among others - container vessels, bulk carriers, tankers, LNG carriers and car carriers. The ME-GI engine provides ship-owners and operators with a peerless solution within environmentally friendly and high-efficiency, two-stroke technology, without the greenhouse emissions such as methane slip that are characteristic of competing engines. With the ME-GI engine, two-stroke development has taken a step further by combining the unique properties of multi-fuel combustion and the well-known reliability of MAN Energy Solutions ME-engine. The Diesel principle not only provides the ME-GI engine with high operational stability and efficiency, but also ensures 100% stable and reliable operation during load changes on gas with just normal additions of pilot-oil amounts.

Furthermore, the ME-GI operational principles features a seamless change-over between gas operation and diesel operation The ME-GI engine is the most environmentally friendly, technology available within the two-stroke engine segment. MAN Energy Solutions has also developed an ME-LGI (-Liquid Gas Injection) dual-fuel engine that expands the company's dual-fuel portfolio, enabling the use of more sustainable fuels such as methanol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

ABOUT EPS

With a history spanning 60 years, EPS has emerged as an industry-leading ship management company that is committed to the green and technology-driven growth of the industry. Headquartered in Singapore for the past 30 year, EPS is driven by its mission to be the safe and efficient transportation provider of choice to the shipping industry. Empowering that mission are 5,000 skilled and dedicated sea and shore staff that oversee a versatile fleet of 14 million deadweight-tonnes comprising of container, chemical, dry bulk, gas, crude and product oil tankers, and pure car and truck carrier vessels. EPS' shore team is fully integrated with innovation, marine technical, operations, crewing, IT, legal, finance and commercial departments.

MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future. Addressing tomorrow's challenges within the marine, energy and industrial sectors, we improve efficiency and performance at a systemic level. Headquartered in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions employs some 14,000 people at over 120 sites globally.