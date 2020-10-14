2020 October 14 15:22

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.9% in 9M’2020

In September, the port’s throughput grew by 4.5%

In January-September 2020, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 166,500 tonnes of cargo, which is 12.9% less, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, handling of fish product fell by 4.7% to 136,700 tonnes.

In September, the company’s throughput grew by 4.5% to 20,800 tonnes including 19,800 tonnes of fish (+11.9%). In September, the port handled 36 ships carrying fish and other cargoes.

The stevedoring company marked to different trends: slight decrease of catch in the Northern Basin and simultaneous increase of deliveries to the Russian shore. More than a half of caught fish was delivered to Murmansk.



