2020 October 14 14:41

IAA PortNews’ webinar “All Ferries of Russia. Black Sea” scheduled for 21 October 2020

Yet another webinar of the “All Ferries of Russia” series will be held by IAA PortNews and Marine Engineering Bureau has been slated for 21 October 2020. The online webinar will begin at noon.



The basic report at the webinar will be delivered by Gennady Yegorov, Professor, head of Marine Engineering Bureau. The roundtable discussion will involve the industry specialists and experts.

All types of ferry solutions are presented in the Black Sea Basin including passenger lines, Ro-Ro ferries, car carriers, regular passenger lines including fast ones. They involve Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, Bulgaria.



Participation in the webinar via Zoom is free of charge Preliminary registration is needed