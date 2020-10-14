2020 October 14 12:15

Meeting held as part of project for construction of Lagan seaport

On October 13, a meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation Kazem Mr. Kazem Jalali and JSC «Port Lagan», the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Iranian Port Anzali and NORDENG Company, organized by NORDENG Company as part of the project for the construction of the Lagan seaport.

NORDENG has completed the contract for the marketing study "Forecasting the cargo transportation market volume through the Caspian Sea, the prospects for the implementation of the project of a new seaport in Lagan area (Republic of Kalmykia)", in Russian and English. NORDENG conducted this research together with its partner, Portia Management Services Limited, a British company. The marketing research is available to interested persons (potential investors, cargo owners and shippers) with the consent of JSC Port Lagan, by submitting an official written request by e-mail to portlagancaspiansea@gmail.com.

The main theses of the marketing research were jointly announced by NORDENG and JSC Port Lagan in 13.10.2020 at negotiations with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation Kazem Mr. Kazem Jalali and representatives of Iranian ports. The parties agreed to work together on the Project, as well as according to NORDENG's proposal, agreed to develop a draft Memorandum of Understanding as part of a joint Sister Seaports agreement with the Iranian side.

At present NORDENG Company has started to develop financial and economic feasibility study of the object according to the Individual Program of Kalmykia Development approved by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin. In partnership with the Belgian company "Port of Antwerp International", NORDENG plans to develop a concession agreement for the sea port Lagan to build this facility.

