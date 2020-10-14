2020 October 14 12:50

LPG cluster can be established in the Far East

A cluster of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) can be established in the Far East, , Valentin Narezhny, General Director of Vostok LPG, said in his interview with IAA PortNews.



“The project on construction of an LPG terminal is being implemented in the framework of international agreements on the development of commercial and economic relations between Russia and APR countries. In our opinion, the segment of LPG will put competitive pressure on other types of fuel in the region and the demand for it will grow. First of all, it is China. Therefore, we see our project as the beginning for an LPG cluster in the Far East”, he said.



