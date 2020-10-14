2020 October 14 10:52

Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 9M’2020 grew by 5.8% Y-o-Y

Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in January-September 2019 grew by 5.8% Y-o-Y to 37.13 million tonnes. According to official data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), sales of LSFO 380cst totaled 18.9 million tonnes (almost no sales last year), LSFO 100cst – grew 16 times to 6 million tonnes, MFO 380cst – fell 3.7 times to 6.7 million tonnes, LSMGO – grew 1.5 times to 3.11 tonnes, MFO 500cst – plunged 8.5 times to 724,300 tonnes, MGO – fell by 15% to 507,000 tonnes, MFO 180cst – dropped to about a zero level. ULSFO sales totaled 400,800 tonnes (almost no sales last year).

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2019, the port handled 626.18 million tonnes of cargo.