  • 2020 October 14 10:52

    Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 9M’2020 grew by 5.8% Y-o-Y

    Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in January-September 2019 grew by 5.8% Y-o-Y to 37.13 million tonnes. According to official data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), sales of LSFO 380cst totaled 18.9 million tonnes (almost no sales last year), LSFO 100cst – grew 16 times to 6 million tonnes,  MFO 380cst – fell 3.7 times to 6.7 million tonnes,  LSMGO – grew 1.5 times to 3.11 tonnes, MFO 500cst – plunged 8.5 times to 724,300 tonnes, MGO – fell by 15% to 507,000 tonnes, MFO 180cst – dropped to about a zero level. ULSFO sales totaled 400,800 tonnes (almost no sales last year).

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2019, the port handled 626.18 million tonnes of cargo.

2020 October 14

17:58 New decreasing coefficients established for pilotage dues in Vladivostok seaport
17:39 Construction of ferry and passenger berth underway in Chukotka
17:20 The Federal Tax Service registered Roman Kukharuk as General Director of CPV
17:03 Port of Zeebrugge to benefit from investment in railway infrastructure by Infrabel
16:42 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:24 FESCO delivered 300 TEU from Novosibirsk to Yakutia within the new seasonal intermodal service
16:03 North Carolina Ports partners with Versiant to improve port productivity through visibility
15:43 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces delivery of the fifth CLEANBU vessel
15:41 Keppel strengthens offerings in gas solutions with delivery of its first LNG carrier
15:22 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.9% in 9M’2020
15:03 US adopts MARPOL amendments regarding electronic recordkeeping
14:59 MAN Energy Solutions receives an order for dual-fuel ME-GI engines to power Newcastlemax bulkers
14:41 IAA PortNews’ webinar “All Ferries of Russia. Black Sea” scheduled for 21 October 2020
14:23 MOL names new coastal dry bulker "Kaiei Maru"
14:02 ABB wins contract to equip Knutsen shuttle tankers with electric solutions for higher efficiency and sustainability
13:35 Port of Antwerp container volume surpasses 1 million TEU for the first time since April
13:34 Vostok LPG not to change site for construction of its LPG terminal
13:32 Rotterdam presents ambitious shore-based power strategy for sea-going vessels
13:11 Indian Ports Association becomes the latest member of IPCSA
12:50 LPG cluster can be established in the Far East
12:31 DNV GL and Aker BP successfully perform remote surveys of offshore cranes
12:15 Meeting held as part of project for construction of Lagan seaport
12:01 Boskalis finances new mega suction cutter dredger with Export Credit Agency covered loan
11:43 ROSGEO completed unique geophysical surveys to identify external boundaries of Russian continental shelf
11:30 Van Oord gets contract to design and carry out the removal of silt from the Averijhaven depot in IJmuiden
11:04 Wärtsilä delivers low-noise propulsion solutions for Canadian Coast Guard research vessels
10:52 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 9M’2020 grew by 5.8% Y-o-Y
10:35 BESIX and Jan De Nul have been awarded the expansion of the Port of Fujairah in Dibba
10:17 Port of Helsinki throughput in 9M’2019 fell by 9.6% YoY
09:56 Oil prices fall amid concerns over demand recovery
09:39 Baltic Dry Index as of October 13
09:24 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 14
09:11 The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE has set a new world record for the number of full containers loaded on a single vessel
09:09 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 9.6 million tonnes of cargo in 9M’2020

2020 October 13

18:35 Evergreen Line wins the greenports award 2019 for eco-friendly fleet
18:05 Freight keeps rolling on with Brittany Ferries
17:35 Samskip expands short sea network with liner service Grangemouth - Amsterdam
17:05 Wärtsilä Voyage cloud-based simulators selected by Massachusetts Maritime Academy to provide remote learning during Covid-19 pandemic
16:50 Russia’s State Duma approved in first reading draft law on import substitution in shipbuilding
16:42 Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of the dry-bulk carrier Algoma Intrepid
16:35 Digital transformation set to produce Port of Gothenburg 2.0
16:05 DNV GL and Bluewater pilot test the value of hybrid digital twin technology to enhance FPSO safety and operational costs by optimizing inspections
15:30 Boskalis secures multiple dredging contracts in Germany
15:02 China opens up 10 ports for foreign crew change and implements a circuit-breaker mechanism
14:58 APM Terminals’ container tracking platform receives industry-leading upgrade
14:19 Bunker prices rise in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:55 Unified container service to link EU and Russia with Asia via Caspian Sea
13:21 VSC to install two new RMGs and double container storage capacity
12:58 Moscow Canal reports preliminary results of 2020 navigation season
12:33 VSC starts servicing a new container line between South Korea and Russia
12:05 The China Navigation Company launches new specialist project division to provide shipping services to energy, resource & infrastructure sector
11:44 Russian Fishery Company completed first season of "Clean Coast" eco-marathon
11:36 A.P. Moller - Maersk upgrades expectations for Q3 and 2020 full year guidance
11:20 Information on Sochi seaport changed in RF Register of Seaports
10:57 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q3 and 9M'2020
10:34 Multi-purpose offshore vessel Grane R repaired by Remontowa shipyard
10:09 RS launches Maritime Operational Centre
10:05 Singapore welcomes the maiden arrival of the world’s largest LNG containership
09:51 Oil prices are recovering
09:42 Offshore energy storage start-up signs collaboration agreement with Subsea 7