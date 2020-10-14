2020 October 14 11:04

Wärtsilä delivers low-noise propulsion solutions for Canadian Coast Guard research vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä has supplied specialised propulsion solutions for three Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels (OFSVs) built for the Canadian Coast Guard at Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver, Canada, the company said in its release. Low-noise propulsion is very important for the vessels’ primary mission, which is to carry out fisheries research. As such, Wärtsilä designed the propellers to deliver a high-cavitation inception speed to comply with these low underwater radiated noise requirements. Delivery of the third of these new OFSV class vessels took place on October 8 this year.

Wärtsilä’s depth of experience in designing and producing low-noise, highly efficient propeller solutions, as well as its leading market position in technologies for research vessels, were key factors in the award of the contract.



The Wärtsilä scope of supply for each of the three vessels includes the propulsion solution, comprising the custom-designed fixed pitch propeller, the shaft line assembly, plus seals and bearings, and the transverse thruster with e-motor and variable speed drive.

Wärtsilä equipment is installed in approximately 85 percent of all Canadian Coast Guard vessels. This includes the major propulsion and engine-related solutions in some 50 percent of the fleet.



