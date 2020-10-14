2020 October 14 10:17

Port of Helsinki throughput in 9M’2019 fell by 9.6% YoY

In January-September 2020, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 9.85 million tonnes of cargo (-9.6%, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 18.9% to 952,760 tonnes, container throughput – by 5.2% to 381,000 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers declined by 1.4% to 446,000 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 54% to 4.13 million people.



The number of ship calls dropped by 15.1% to 5,246 units.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2019, the port handled 14.42 mln t of cargo.