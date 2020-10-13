  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 13 14:19

    Bunker prices rise in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are recovering after a recent decrease

    According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $223 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $400 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $330.

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

    - IFO-380 НS - $272
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $343
    - MGO - $349

    From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

