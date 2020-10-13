2020 October 13 13:55

Unified container service to link EU and Russia with Asia via Caspian Sea

The service will involve a specialized fleet



A container service linking the EU and Russia with Asia via the Caspian Sea is being created as part of the international transport corridor “North–South”. According to Kotlin Shipping Company, a stakeholder of the North–South ITC, (the company’s experience in seaborne transport exceeds 10 years), transportation by the North–South ITC with the new container line on the Caspian Sea is faster as compared with the route via the Suez Canal.



The service will involve a specialized fleet – container ships able to carry reefer containers and hazardous cargo.



Among the new line’s key advantages is the opportunity to ships small batches of cargo starting from one container; regular voyages between the Caspian Sea ports; fixed rates regardless of markets and seasons; ‘door-to-door’ delivery of cargo.



More information can be obtained from Kotlin Shipping Company.



The international transport corridor “North–South” is the project intended for easier cargo transportation from Mumbai (India) to Europe involving ports and railways of Iran that are to me linked with those of Azerbaijan and Russia.