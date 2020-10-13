2020 October 13 13:21

VSC to install two new RMGs and double container storage capacity

The equipment was purchased as part of the terminal’s production facility upgrade programme

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC), a Global Ports Group company, says it received two new rail mounted gantry cranes (RMG). The equipment was purchased as part of the terminal’s production facility upgrade programme and is expected to be completed in November 2020.

The new RMGs, manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co Ltd (ZPMC), have a capacity of 50 tonnes and a span of 32 metres each and are capable of operating 14 rows and six tiers of containers, doubling VSC’s container storage capacity.

The equipment will be operated at storage yard, where crane tracks and associated infrastructure have already been renovated and a new fitting surface has been put in place, consisting of special square pedestals designed to withstand the load of containers stacked in six tiers.

New cranes were delivered to VSC by a specialised vessel from the city of Nantong in China. Gantries will be unloaded and transferred to the operating area by 21 October. When the gantries are on their permanent tracks the ZPMC engineers will set to start-up work that will continue until the end of November. The technical work required to set up the new RMGs will not interfere with VSC’s day-to-day operations.

“This latest handling equipment upgrade, combined with the reconstruction of storage space and creation of universal infrastructure, forms part of VSC’s ongoing operating facility upgrade programme. Efficient use of modern equipment and increased capacity of container yards will also enable VSC to increase its throughput and productivity bring benefits to our customers,” noted VSC’s Managing Director Alexey Pavlenko.