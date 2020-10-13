2020 October 13 12:33

VSC starts servicing a new container line between South Korea and Russia

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (“VSC”), a Global Ports group company, says it has started working with Japanese container line operator, Ocean Network Express, providing a new Korea Russia Express (KRX) service, a weekly cargo transportation service between Nakhodka and Pousan.

The KRX service is designed for imported consumer goods, farming equipment, motor fuel, and exported sawn timber, and cargo is transported by a 1,118 TEU container vessel Contship Era. It now takes no more than 24 hours for the terminal to handle the vessel.

The first KRX vessel was handled at VSC at the end of August, with the vessel call timetable optimised this past month.

The ONE’s service will be in addition to the regular lines of Maersk, MSC, HMM, Sinokor, CMACGM, FESCO, that already call at VSC serving to connect the Primorye Region with major ports in Asia Pacific (APAC).

The continued strategy to provide more regular sea lines and expanded geographic destinations will provide a high level of service and speed of goods transportation between APAC countries and Russia, as well as increase options and reduce costs for VSC’s customers.

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. is a container shipping company jointly owned by the Japanese shipping companies Nippon Yusen Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and K Line. It was formed in 2016 as a joint venture, inheriting the container shipping operations of its parent companies. It has a global fleet of over 250 vessels.