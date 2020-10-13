  The version for the print

    The China Navigation Company launches new specialist project division to provide shipping services to energy, resource & infrastructure sector

    The China Navigation Company (CNCo) today announced it is expanding its project cargo business and has launched Swire Projects to provide specialist shipping services to the energy, resource and infrastructure sector. Swire Projects will be working closely with the various marine service activities of the Swire group to develop an independent global strategy in the MPP & Heavylift segment.

    The Projects division will be led by Namir Khanbabi, General Manager of Swire Projects, based in Singapore and will have global coverage. Swire Projects has also hired three senior project managers: Matthias Kremser, Global Head of Chartering, and Nicki Schumacher as Head of Europe, both based in Hamburg; and Rufus Frere-Smith, Regional General Manager, who will lead the Americas team that will be based in Vancouver and Houston.

    Working closely with Swire Bulk, a leader in bulk transport and logistics solutions, global project parceling services can be offered to the sector particularly for wind cargo components, tubulars and heavy civil infrastructure material.

    Swire Bulk’s global network will also enable the Projects team to participate in early works infrastructure requirements where bulk construction materials are required for civil and marine infrastructure. This includes offering trans-shipment solutions in order to access draft restricted or undeveloped facilities.

    In addition to utilising CNCo’s fleet of 180 vessels operating in a global dry-bulk network as well as dedicated MPP services, Swire Projects will also operate specialised tonnage tailored to specific project requirements.

    For offshore projects, Swire Projects is uniquely positioned to offer fully integrated ocean transportation solutions working in close alliance with Swire Pacific Offshore.

     

Другие новости по темам: China Navigation Company, Swire Bulk  


2020 October 13

2020 October 12

2020 October 11

