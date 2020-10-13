2020 October 13 11:20

Information on Sochi seaport changed in RF Register of Seaports

The changes cover the number of berths in the seaport and their technical characteristics

By the order of Rosmorrechflot No. ZD-373-r of September 1, 2020 changes were made about the seaport of Sochi in the Register of seaports of the Russian Federation.

Adjustments are due to the clarification of the number of berths in the seaport and their technical characteristics. In accordance with the order of Rosmorrechflot, in the Sochi seaport there are currently 40 berths and 2 bank protections used for mooring of vessels with a total berth wall length of over 4.3 km.

Besides, the order clarified the names of sea terminals operators conducting their activity in the seaport of Sochi, as well as the list of services provided by them.

The FSUE "Rosmorport" Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch has 27 berths in the seaport of Sochi, which is 64.3% of the total number of berths in the seaport of Sochi. The length of the berth wall of the branch’s berths in the seaport is 73.8% of the total length of the berth wall in the seaport of Sochi.

Out of the total number of berths of the branch, 23 berths, including one bank protection, were leased to operators of sea terminals and are currently used by them for vessel maintenance and berthing.

From the remaining 4 berths of the branch, two objects are offered to all interested organizations for rent by the branch. Additional information on the list of objects offered for rent by the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch at the seaport of Sochi, you can find in the section "The Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch lease of property".