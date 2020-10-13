2020 October 13 10:05

Singapore welcomes the maiden arrival of the world’s largest LNG containership

Singapore welcomed the maiden arrival of the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the world’s largest containership to be fully-powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) at the CMA CGM-PSA Lion Terminal, the company said in its release. A unique ceremony was held in Singapore to commemorate this milestone.

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, had just received the 23,000-TEU newbuild in China where the ultra-large containership started her maiden voyage on CMA CGM’s French Asia Line 1 service that plies Asia-Europe. This line provides a weekly service comprising 13 calls over the course of 84 days. Following her port stop in Singapore, the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE will depart for North Europe, and Mediterranean with more than 21,000 TEUs comprising household goods, electronics, machinery and personal protective equipment, a record-breaking voyage in a single journey between Singapore and Europe.

Measuring 400-metre long by 61-metre wide by 78-metre high, these innovation-packed vessels are the result of 7 years of research and development from CMA CGM Experts. They offer advanced technologies such as path prediction and smart projection technologies, as well as augmented reality screens for enhanced situational awareness. Built for performance, they come with hydrodynamically-optimised hull forms; and improved propellers and rudder blades, along with the Becker Twisted Fin® thereby improving performance by optimizing water flow and significantly reducing energy consumption. Thanks to this new system, CMA CGM’s new vessels boast a 4% reduction in CO2 emissions. Meanwhile, the vessels will use a smart system to manage ventilation for the reefer containers carried in the cargo holds.

ABOUT CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 500 vessels serve more than 420 ports across five continents around the world and carried nearly 22 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2019. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year. CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions. Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.