2020 October 13 10:09

RS launches Maritime Operational Centre

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says it has launched Maritime Operational Centre at the premises of Head Office in St.-Petersburg.

The Centre has been established to coordinate the remote surveys under the RS Rules requirements as well as to hold videoconference meetings with clients and RS branch offices.

The new Centre’s technical capabilities have already enabled the RS Head Office experts to successfully conduct the first real-time remote surveys of ships in service situated in the ports of the Russian Far East.

Feasibility of the remote surveys, i.e. without a surveyor attending on-board, is under close consideration by the International Association of the Classification (IACS) in connection to the ongoing pandemic and preventive measures imposed by the majority of the governments and maritime administrations that restrict access on board ship. In order to regulate remote surveys RS has recently introduced the relevant amendments to the requirements of the Chapter 4.15, Part I of the Rules for the Classification Surveys of Ships in Service.