2020 October 13 09:42

Offshore energy storage start-up signs collaboration agreement with Subsea 7

Start-up FLASC B.V., pioneering the development of non-battery based energy storage solutions for the offshore sector, has established a collaboration agreement with Subsea 7, a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the energy industry, the company said in its release.

Hydro-Pneumatic Energy Storage FLASC’s unique, patented Hydro-Pneumatic Energy Storage (HPES) concept combines pressurised seawater with compressed air to create an efficient, large-scale energy storage device that can be applied across a wide range of offshore applications. The technology leverages existing infrastructure and supply chains, along with the marine environment itself as a natural heatsink, resulting in a safe, reliable and cost-effective solution.

The first working prototype was successfully tested in 2018 and DNV-GL granted it a Statement of Feasibility based on a technical and commercial assessment. The collaboration combines the innovative ‘concept definition capabilities’ and specialised HPES system expertise of FLASC with the proven subsea solutions, technologies and experience of Subsea 7 towards the commercialisation of offshore HPES. The companies will develop solution classes based on FLASC’s core technology, targeting a number of use-cases: from conventional grid-connected wind farm applications to decarbonisation initiatives in the offshore oil and gas sector. The parties will also jointly pursue early-stage implementations of these solutions within Subsea 7’s (near) future projects.

FLASC B.V. is a spin-off from the University of Malta, established in the Netherlands with the objective of commercialising energy storage solutions based on a patented hydro-pneumatic technology developed at the University. The company is part of the Buccaneer Delft accelerator, and embodies specialised knowledge in offshore energy storage, including market insight, concept definition, sizing, and detailed systems modelling. Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry.