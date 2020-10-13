2020 October 13 09:51

Oil prices are recovering

Oil prices rose by 0.18-0.22%

As of October 13 (07:35 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery rose by 0.22% to $41.81 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.18% to $39.5 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.