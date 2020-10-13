2020 October 13 09:18

FESCO published joint message of shareholders, members of Supervisory Board and General Director of CPV Roman Kuharukh

The supreme management bodies of CPV PJSC ("CPV", part of the FESCO Group) represented by shareholders, the Supervisory Board (the collegial management body) and the General Director of CPV Roman Kuharukh (the sole executive body), hereby report the following:

On 30 September 2020, there was a meeting of the Supervisory Board of CPV. In accordance with i. 1.1. of Meeting minutes № 11 dated 30 September 2020, the Supervisory Board of CPV decided to early terminate the employment contract and the powers of the General Director of CPV Zairbek Yusupov from 1 October 2020.



Roman Kuharukh was elected the new General Director of CPV starting from 2 October 2020. The registration procedures have been carried out to amend the information in the Unified State Register. All the necessary documents have been submitted to the registration authorities.



Due to the fact that on 9 October 2020 a number of media published a message about the absence of the information on the new General Director Roman Kuharukh in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, we consider it necessary to state, that:



- All decisions dated 30 September 2020 related to the termination of powers of Zairbek Yusupov and the appointment of Roman Kuharukh as the General Director of CPV were made in compliance with all requirements of the current law;



- All the necessary documents have been submitted to the Federal Tax Service of Vladivostok to proceed with the registration records on change of the general director of CPV;



- The management of CPV wants to call the attention of all interested parties – financial organizations, including banks, counterparties and partners of CPV, to the fact of revoking all powers of attorney issued by CPV in the name of Zairbek Yusupov. On 9 October 2020, this statement was posted on the website of FESCO and sent to the media. The management of CPV declares that all transactions concluded after 1 October 2020 with the powers of attorney issued on behalf of CPV in the name of Zairbek Yusupov, including any contracts, additional agreements, acts of provided works/ rendered services, annexes, orders and other documents will be recognized by CPV as illegal. By virtue of Art. 183 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, the above transactions will be qualified as transactions made by an unauthorized person.



In order to avoid negative financial and legal implications for third parties, we ask to report all the facts of the above actions identified, as well as all proposals received by third parties/counterparties/partners on behalf of CPV and other actions by third parties acting on behalf of CPV by e-mail: fesco-official@fesco.com.